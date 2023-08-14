Dwayne Johnson ‘Heartbroken’ Over ‘Complete Destruction’ Caused By Maui Fires: Watch

Dwayne Johnson opened up about how he was devastated to see all the destruction and people affected by the Maui fires in a video on Sunday, Aug. 13. The actor, 51, thanked everyone who has made donations and done all they can to support Hawaiians, and he also directed people that want to donate to the Hawaii Community Foundation. “I know that by now all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands, our island of Maui, and I’m completely heartbroken over this, and I know all of you are too,” he said at the start of the video.

The Rock continued and said he’d been in touch with local organizations to learn the needs in the area. “Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire hour by hour, minute by minute, it’s all heartbreaking. Thank you, guys, around the world for all of your love and your support, your light, [and] your prayers,” he said. “Thank you for sending them to the islands of Hawaii, the people of Hawaii, and for you guys who want to donate and support in any way that you can, check the link in my bio.”

Besides the video, Dwayne also shared photos, showing some of the destruction that the fires have caused. He also showed support in his caption. “Our faith and our mana is strong,” he said. “First responders, health care teams, hotels, locals businesses, boots on the ground organizations and all our local heroes, stay strong – we love you and appreciate you.”

The Black Adam actor concluded his post with a message of strength. “All our local families, our ohana, our aiga, stay strong thru this devastating time,” he wrote. “Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood. This is who we are. This is what we do. I love you. Stay strong.”

Dwayne hasn’t been the only celebrity to show support amid the Maui fires. Shortly after the fires hit, Oprah Winfrey was seen handing out supplies at a help center. Mick Fleetwood, who lost his restaurant on the island, similarly shared a message showing his commitment to helping the community.

How You Can Help: The Hawai’i Community Foundation is accepting donations through its Maui Strong Fund. To donate, visit the fund’s website. Additionally, Maui Food Bank provides “safe and nutritious food” to anyone in Maui County who is at risk of going hungry, the organization says. To donate, visit the food bank’s website.