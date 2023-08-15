Lauren London Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To Nipsey Hussle on What Would’ve Been His 38th Birthday: ‘Love You’

Over four years after Nipsey Hussle's death, Lauren London honored her late boyfriend on his birthday with an emotional message.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 15, 2023 12:57PM EDT
Lauren London
View gallery
Lauren London and family accept Humanitarian award on behalf of Nipsey Hussle onstage during the 19th annual BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. The BET Awards were established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate African Americans and other American minorities in entertainment, culture and sports over the past year. The show will air live on BET beginning at 8 p.m. EST. Bet Awards 2019, Los Angeles, California, United States - 24 Jun 2019
Family of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, accept the humanitarian award on his behalf at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 BET Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019
Lauren London and Emani Asghedom 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Lauren London, 38, shared a tribute to Nipsey Hussle on Tuesday, August 15, which would’ve marked the late rapper’s 38th birthday. Lauren posted a photo on Instagram of Nipsey with a heartfelt message remembering her late boyfriend, who was shot and killed in March 2019 at the age of 33. “Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence. Forever more. I love you,” Lauren wrote in her tribute to Nipsey. Other celebrities like Taraji P. Henson and Yara Shahidi showed support for Lauren under her post, by commenting blue heart emojis.

Lauren London
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nipsey tragically lost his life over four years ago, on March 31, 2019, when he was shot in the parking lot for his store in Los Angeles. His killer, Eric Holder, was sentenced to sixty years in prison in February 2023. During the trial, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney reportedly shared with the jury that Eric told the rapper, “You’re through.” Hauntingly, Nipsey replied, “You got me.” They had been in a volatile argument leading up to the killing.

In the years since his tragic death, Lauren has regularly shared tributes to Nipsey on various occasions, including birthdays and the anniversary of his death. Nipsey was the father of Lauren’s son Kross Asghedom, who was only two years old when his dad was tragically gunned down. Nipsey also had a daughter, Emani Asghedom, with ex Tanisha Foster.

Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London (Photo: Shutterstock)

Lauren has been open about how she still struggles with grief since Nipsey’s death. When she appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to promote her Netflix rom-com, You People, in January 2023, the actress said she’s “still a work in progress”, and explained that grief doesn’t ever go away, even if she seems happy on the outside.

“I don’t want to give a misconception that I’m at peace and I’m walking around on a cloud,” she said. “I have to wake up with the intention of this every day because there are days I don’t want to, and I’m like angry about it. And that’s what healing is. It is up and down, side to side, all over the place. And with each new level, there’s something else.”

And I wish he was here, so it’s really a choice,” Lauren also said about Nipsey. “And so I’m making a choice every day, but I don’t wanna give off this perception that, you know, ‘Oh, everything’s all flowers…’ But I think if you make the choice and that you’re intentional with how you would like to show up in life, it could be more gentle than harsh.”

ad