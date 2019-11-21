Lauren London Celebrates Nipsey Hussle’s Grammy Nominations With Touching Tribute

Lauren London poured her heart out about her late ex-boyfriend Nipsey Hussle on Instagram after the ‘Double Up’ rapper earned three Grammy nominations.

It was a bittersweet celebration for Lauren London, 34, and all of Nipsey Hussle‘s fans after news broke about his Grammy nominations on Nov. 20. He earned posthumous nods for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Racks in the Middle” and also scored a nom for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for his involvement in DJ Khaled‘s track “Higher” (featuring John Legend). He was nominated for Best Rap Album last year for his debut studio effort, Victory Lap, but lost to Cardi B‘s Invasion of Privacy. “I know Nipsey Hussle is going to get that Grammy and I know I’m going to cry my a** off when Lauren London gives that speech,” one Twitter user predicted about what could happen at the annual ceremony in January 2020. “I need @NipseyHussle to win every single Grammy award he’s nominated for,” another fan wrote while adding “It’s only right. And I’m speaking off PURE talent and musical genius.”

Lauren celebrated Nipsey’s Grammy nominations in her own unique way by posting a touching tribute about him on Instagram the same day. “Grammy nominated Nip King Ermias,” she captioned alongside a photo of him looking to the right. “Humbled I was around such Greatness. Love You Forever.” Fans and fellow celebs, like rapper YG and actress Kyla Pratt, also chimed in with comments praising the late rapper.

Nipsey’s death sent shockwaves across the world after he was shot and killed outside his store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. Lauren, who was in a relationship with him beginning in 2013 and until his passing, has received an outpouring of support for both her and their 3-year-old son Kross Ermias Asghedom.

Lauren has kept his memory alive by uploading many photos of him on her social media. She posted a sweet birthday tribute on what would’ve been his 34th birthday on Aug. 15, saying in part “Today we honor you King.”

She also shared an uplifting quote on the 6-month anniversary of his passing on Sept. 29. “If you feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come,” the message read.