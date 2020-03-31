Lauren London Mourns Nipsey Hussle 1 Year After His Death: I’d ‘Give Anything To See You Again’

Lauren London took to Instagram on Mar. 31, the one year anniversary of her late partner Nipsey Hussle’s death, and shared a heartbreaking message about her ‘heavy pain’ and how her kids keep her going.

Lauren London, 35, gave a touching Instagram tribute to Nipsey Hussle on Mar. 31, which marked one year since his tragic passing. The doting beauty shared a photo of her and her late partner standing inside his clothing store, The Marathon Clothing, where his murder took place just steps away, along with a long and thoughtful message that revealed her grief.

“Time is deceptive. It’s been a year since you transitioned, the pain is heavy today as it was a year ago, God knows I would give anything to see you again,” she began the message. “I didn’t think I was going to survive a second of any of this, prayers have kept me together, the kids keep me going and God’s grace and mercy have carried me this far. As today makes a year, I stand strong because of you, because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way, because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear, because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit.”

“With every breath I take, I honor you,” she continued. “I carry this pain with purpose, I promise I will make you proud, I promise to apply everything you taught me in life and in death Ermias Asghedom [Nipsey’s birth name]. There will never be another, until we are together again….I love you beyond human understanding (but you know that already).”

Lauren’s loving tribute to Nipsey comes just over three months after she revealed a tattoo she got in honor of him in Dec. 2019. The arm tattoo, which is of his face, could be seen in a Puma ad the brunette beauty appeared in that included a sweet voiceover of a poem recited by Nipsey’s sister Samantha Smith.

Nipsey’s death shocked the world on Mar. 31, 2019 when he was gunned down outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles. He left behind Lauren, who he was in a relationship with since 2013, and two children, including his three-year-old son with Lauren, Kross.