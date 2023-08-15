Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Glowing & Happy’ At 54 As She Goes Makeup-Free In Gorgeous Video

Jennifer Lopez is and always was a natural beauty! The superstar singer took to Instagram on August 14, three weeks after she turned 54, and shared a makeup-free video of herself doing her skincare routine. J.Lo wore a bathrobe and put her hair up in a bun, as she revealed her beauty process that’s made her ageless. “I just had a birthday…and I feel better than ever!” the mom-of-two said, adding, “I’m getting ready. Me, bare-faced, with no make-up and my JLo beauty products that I use every day.”

Jennifer applied her J.Lo Glow Serum and sunscreen to her face, telling fans how important it is to use the latter product. “I’ve been wearing sunscreen every day since I was in my very early 20s. You should start at a very young age,” she said. After finishing her skincare routine, Jennifer said to the camera, “There’s no filters and no retouching on this video. Look at that!”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer reiterated in her caption that she didn’t edit her gorgeous makeup-free face in the video. “No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy @JLoBeauty,” she wrote. Jennifer referenced her 2002 album, This Is Me…Then, and her upcoming sequel album This Is Me…Now.

Jennifer is coming off her amazing 54th birthday celebration in July that included loads of dancing and fabulous outfits. The Hustlers actress also recently celebrated the anniversary of her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck, 51. In honor of the one-year mark, the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner in Santa Monica. Plus, J.Lo shared lyrics from an upcoming song she penned about the wedding night in Vegas. The song, “Midnight Trip To Vegas,” recounted how the two eloped with just their children in attendance. Jennifer and Ben ended up having a larger wedding ceremony for family and friends one month later, at Ben’s lavish home in Georgia.

Since getting married, Jennifer and Ben have been enjoying life with their blended family. The couple further proved their commitment to each other this past Valentine’s Day, when they got matching tattoos of two arrows and their initials of their first names. The love between “Bennifer” is real.