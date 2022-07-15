Billie Eilish Reveals Her Nightly Skincare Routine: It Bring Me ‘A Lot Of Peace’ Doing It

It’s no secret that Billie Eilish has flawless skin and the singer revealed her exact nightly skincare routine to Vogue. The 20-year-old revealed the exact products she uses and why doing a nightly routine brings her “a lot of peace.” From makeup wipes to a face mask, cleanser, and more, Billie’s routine is one you might want to follow.

Billie shared, “I have to do a skin-care routine every single night. For me, I find a lot of peace in it and it brings me back down to myself; I feel like a person when I do it.” Not only does she find peace, but she also revealed, “Taking care of your skin is so, so important just as a person. There is no gender to it.”

The first step in her routine is to pull her hair back and apply a thick headband (which she admitted she got off Amazon!) to pull her hair back out of her face. Next, she uses Josie Maran vegan and cruelty-free wipes to remove her makeup, which she actually does herself while on tour or for a show – no glam squad for Billie!

View Related Gallery Billie Eilish's Boldest Hair Colors: See Photos Of Her Blonde, Green, & More Wildly Colored Styles Billie Eilish attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA, on 09 February 2020. | usage worldwide Photo by: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Billie Eilish LACMA: Art + Film Gala, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Nov 2021

Next, she uses a sulfur and zinc mask from Biba de Sousa and applies it to the bottom half of her face and her T-zone, gently, avoiding her forehead and just using just her fingertip. Next, she wipes the mask off with a damp cloth, and depending on how her skin looks, she goes in with a few extraction tools to help her acne. However, she didn’t use them in the video because she admitted, “I feel good right now.”

After that, she uses the Mandelic Cleansing Gel from Biba de Sousa and only squirts about a quarter into her fingertips before she gently rubbed it into her skin. Once she wipes off the cleanser, she uses reusable face wipe pads that were made by her friend, because she doesn’t like using disposable pads.

She then puts a quarter size of toner onto the pad and swipes it all over her face. After that, she applies her daily moisturizer using just two pumps, and rubs it into her face. After that, she uses the Cream Barrier from Biba de Sousa, which she said “changed my life.” Once those products are on, she uses a hydrating toner and spritzes it all over her face.

The final steps in her routine include brushing out her hair and using Olaplex No. 6 which she applies to her dry hair at night to give her “some volume.” She applies some Aquaphor Healing Ointment to her lips and she is ready for bed.