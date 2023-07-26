Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 54th Birthday In A Bikini & Dancing In Backless Dress: Photos

In case you were wondering, Jennifer Lopez still looks like an absolute bombshell at the age of 54! The actress/singer partied it up to celebrate her July 24 birthday, and took to Instagram to share some snapshots of the celebrations. In one shot, she put her bikini body on display in a black two-piece, which she accessorized with gold earrings, a chunky necklace and fedora hat. She added a sheer cover-up for a second photo in the swimsuit, as well.
The fun continued with a dance party, as well, and Jen changed into a slinky silver dress for the festivities. She put the backless ensemble on display by sharing two photos of herself wearing it. In the first shot, she’s dancing on top of a table and getting the party going, and in the second, she’s posing with her back to the camera to show off the other side of the gown.
As always, the gorgeous star was glowing in her pics. Her hair was styled in a half up/half down ponytail and her makeup was just the right amount of subtle, but glamorous. “Birthday mood…all month!!” Jennifer captioned her pics. “Always a good day when Lola comes to play.” She also teased more content coming to her OnTheJlo newsletter soon.
Although husband Ben Affleck didn’t pop up in any of J.Lo’s birthday photos, the two recently celebrated the one year anniversary of their wedding in Las Vegas. Jen and Ben got married in mid-July 2022, and in honor of the one-year mark, Jen shared lyrics from an upcoming song she penned about the evening. The song, “Midnight Trip To Vegas,” recounted how the two eloped with just their children in attendance amidst stressful wedding planning. However, they did end up having a larger ceremony for family and friends one month later.
"Midnight Trip To Vegas" is one track off of Jennifer's upcoming album This Is Me…Now. She announced the album months ago, but has yet to confirm a release date. It will be the sequel to her 2002 record, This Is Me…Then, which she released amidst her first engagement to Ben (the two were together from 2002 until 2004 before breaking up).