Jeremy Renner Looks Happy & Relaxed In Lake Tahoe 8 Months After Near-Fatal Accident

Jeremy Renner looked happy and healthy at his home in Lake Tahoe eight months after he survived a near-fatal snowplow accident. The actor, 52, took to his Instagram Stories on August 9 to share footage of himself and his daughter Ava, 10, enjoying Lake Tahoe before the summer ends. In the first candid photo, Jeremy wore a mint green shirt with khaki pants and a white cowboy hat, as he stood in front of the gorgeous scenic view. Jeremy stood up on his own after getting rid of the cane that he needed to walk following the accident. “A beautiful day Bestows incredible Blessings together,” the Marvel star wrote alongside his photo.

Jeremy shared two more images of the beautiful view in Lake Tahoe, one of which showed his daughter walking on rocks in the lake. Jeremy used a red-heart emoji to block Ava’s face in the photo. The 10-year-old had on a blue summer dress. Alongside the image of his daughter, Jeremy wrote, “Last Summer Adventure.” The Hawkeye star shares Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, who he was married to from January 2014 until December of that year. Despite their messy divorce, Sonni was seen at Jeremy’s Lake Tahoe home in July.

Jeremy has made amazing progress in his recovery since he broke more than 30 bones in the New Year’s Day accident that almost left him dead. A 14,000-pound snowplow ran over Jeremy in Nevada after he went in front of it to protect his nephew from being run over. After undergoing several surgeries and beginning physical therapy, Jeremy was on the road to recovery, and he opened up about the severity of the accident to ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer.

“I was awake through every moment. It’s exactly what you would imagine it would feel like,” Jeremy said to Diane. “It felt like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything.” The Mayor Of Kingstown star also revealed that he considered end-of-life options after suffering such horrific injuries. “Don’t let me live on tubes on a machine,” he recalled telling his family after the accident. “If my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, let me go now.”

Jeremy was changed by the near-death experience. During an April appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he said he dropped twenty pounds and gave up smoking. “Easiest way to quit smoking, I’m telling ya,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine not doing that and quitting smoking. I’d be a wreck of a human. But because I almost killed myself, I didn’t even think about smoking. It was easy peasy.”