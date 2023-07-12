Jeremy Renner’s Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco Spotted At His Lake Tahoe Ranch 10 Years After Bitter Split: Watch

Amicable exes? Almost 10 years since Jeremy Renner, 52, and actress Sonni Pacheco‘s messy divorce, the mother-of-two was spotted at her ex’s home in Lake Tahoe on Jul. 11 (watch the video here). Sonni made a cameo in the Hawkeye star’s friend, Rory Millikin‘s since-deleted Instagram video while at the ranch. In the clip, the 35-year-old kept her ensemble casual and rocked a pair of black leggings and an oversized grey t-shirt.

In addition, Sonni also shared a since-deleted video via Instagram of her hiking near what appeared to be Jeremy’s ranch alongside her daughter, Wylder Rayne, 4 months. “Morning nature stroll with Wy Wy,” she gushed in the clip’s caption, along with a heart eyes emoji. The Daily Mail also claimed that Jeremy’s ex has reportedly been staying at his ranch for “several days.” Despite the outlet’s claims, it is not clear if Jeremy and his ex interacted while she was at the ranch.

Sonni’s alleged stay at Jeremy’s ranch comes nearly one decade after she filed for divorce from him. They got married in Jan. 2014, but their marriage ended quickly, as she called it quits on their marriage by Dec. of that year, per PEOPLE. Their split was a messy one, as the brunette bombshell made several negative claims against Jeremy. He, however, denied those claims. Jeremy and his ex share one daughter, Ava Berlin, who they welcomed in 2013 prior to getting married.

Sooni has since become a proud mother of two girls, as she welcomed baby Wylder, this March with retired NHL player Nathan Thompson. She took to Instagram at the time of her four-month-old’s birth to share a since-deleted photo of her resting on her chest. “35th birthday, and she is the best birthday present I could have asked for,” the proud momma gushed in the caption. Most recently, Sooni shared a photo via Instagram of her swimming with “Wy Wy” on Jun. 26. “My little love,” she captioned the post.

As many know, this year has been a rough one for the Mayor of Kingstown star, as he suffered a nearly fatal snow plow accident in January. By Apr., Jeremy was on the road to recovery and opened up about the scary moment with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer. “I was awake through every moment. It’s exactly what you would imagine it would feel like,” he said at the time “It is hard to imagine what that feels like, but when you look at the machine and you look at — I was on asphalt and ice. I wish I was on snow. It felt like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain.”