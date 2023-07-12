Jeremy Renner’s Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco Spotted At His Lake Tahoe Ranch 10 Years After Bitter Split: Watch

Nearly a decade since the 'Hawkeye' star & the actress split, the beauty was spotted at Jeremy's Lake Tahoe ranch alongside his friends on Jul. 11.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
July 12, 2023 7:36PM EDT
Sonni Pacheco at Jeremy Renner's ranch
View gallery
©2014 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 EXCLUSIVE! Los Angeles, California, October 13, 2014 Jeremy Renner and wife Sonni Pacheco arrive at LAX with their daughter Ava. SNAPSNAP (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR11565_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2014 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445EXCLUSIVE!Los Angeles, California, October 13, 2014Jeremy Renner and wife Sonni Pacheco arrive at LAX with their daughter Ava.SNAPSNAP (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR11565_6.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sonni Pacheco, and her daughter, Ava Berlin Renner seen in Los Angeles. The mother of Jeremy Renner's child and his child, Ava are seen at LAX. The driver gets assistance with the stroller. Pictured: Sonni Pacheco,Ava Berlin Renner,Sonni Pacheco Ava Berlin Renner Ref: SPL593410 130813 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Vasquez / BACKGRID

Amicable exes? Almost 10 years since Jeremy Renner, 52, and actress Sonni Pacheco‘s messy divorce, the mother-of-two was spotted at her ex’s home in Lake Tahoe on Jul. 11 (watch the video here). Sonni made a cameo in the Hawkeye star’s friend, Rory Millikin‘s since-deleted Instagram video while at the ranch. In the clip, the 35-year-old kept her ensemble casual and rocked a pair of black leggings and an oversized grey t-shirt.

Sonni Pacheco at Jeremy Renner's ranch
Sonni Pacheco & her ex, Jeremy Renner, spotted out and about nearly 10 years ago. (Vasquez / BACKGRID)

In addition, Sonni also shared a since-deleted video via Instagram of her hiking near what appeared to be Jeremy’s ranch alongside her daughter, Wylder Rayne, 4 months. “Morning nature stroll with Wy Wy,” she gushed in the clip’s caption, along with a heart eyes emoji. The Daily Mail also claimed that Jeremy’s ex has reportedly been staying at his ranch for “several days.” Despite the outlet’s claims, it is not clear if Jeremy and his ex interacted while she was at the ranch.

Sonni’s alleged stay at Jeremy’s ranch comes nearly one decade after she filed for divorce from him. They got married in Jan. 2014, but their marriage ended quickly, as she called it quits on their marriage by Dec. of that year, per PEOPLE. Their split was a messy one, as the brunette bombshell made several negative claims against Jeremy. He, however, denied those claims. Jeremy and his ex share one daughter, Ava Berlin, who they welcomed in 2013 prior to getting married.

Sooni has since become a proud mother of two girls, as she welcomed baby Wylder, this March with retired NHL player Nathan Thompson. She took to Instagram at the time of her four-month-old’s birth to share a since-deleted photo of her resting on her chest. “35th birthday, and she is the best birthday present I could have asked for,” the proud momma gushed in the caption. Most recently, Sooni shared a photo via Instagram of her swimming with “Wy Wy” on Jun. 26. “My little love,” she captioned the post.

As many know, this year has been a rough one for the Mayor of Kingstown star, as he suffered a nearly fatal snow plow accident in January. By Apr., Jeremy was on the road to recovery and opened up about the scary moment with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer. “I was awake through every moment. It’s exactly what you would imagine it would feel like,” he said at the time “It is hard to imagine what that feels like, but when you look at the machine and you look at — I was on asphalt and ice. I wish I was on snow. It felt like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad