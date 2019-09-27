12 Stars Making Oversized T-Shirts Look Sexy: Hailie Scott Mathers, Sophie Turner & More

Showing skin is out; oversized tees are in! So many starlets, like Hailie Scott Mathers and Sophie Turner, are gravitating toward big, comfy tees instead of cutout clothes — but they still make it totally sexy.

Some say fashion and beauty are pain, but to that we say — have you ever tried rocking a cozy, oversized t-shirt, instead? Stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailie Scott Mathers, and more ladies have figured out that you can still ooze sex appeal while wearing that old tee you’ve got hanging in your closet, and they’re doing it expertly. There’s really not much to it. Just slide into a tee, yank on a pair of boots (preferably thigh-high), and pretend that life’s a runway. Hailie’s one of the latest stars to give the style a whirl, and she showed it off on Instagram on September 3.

Eminem‘s daughter, 23, was all about it. She captioned the pic, which shows her lounging in her bedroom while wearing a massive, white t-shirt and tiny shorts, “this shirt had pockets ( 🙌🏼)”. Honestly, that’s enough to sell us on any outfit, never mind a cute one. Hailie styled the shirt perfectly, taking it from “bumming around at home and binging Netflix” to “this could be worn to New York Fashion Week.” All it took was layering some delicate, gold necklaces over the tee, slipping on matching, gold bangles, and going with sleek hair and heavy eye makeup. A designer bag gives the whole outfit some punch.

The oversized look works incredibly well with band tees. Hailey Baldwin once wore an Aaliyah shirt that we loved. Mrs. Bieber, 22, turned her “In Memory of Aaliyah” tee, which featured a stunning photo of the late singer, into a fashion statement by rocking it as a dress. She completed the look with fishnet stockings and a good old fashioned pair of Doc Martens.

