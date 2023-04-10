Jeremy Renner Spends Quality Time With Daughter Ava, 10, While Riding Scooter Around His Home

Jeremy Renner continued his recovery on Sunday (Apr. 9), three months after his near-fatal snowplow accident. Jeremy, 52, was spotted outside his home in Los Angeles, getting around with the help of a motorized scooter. The Avengers star’s daughter, Ava, 10, accompanied her father as he got around. He looked in good spirits as he sat in the scooter, his feet touching the ground. Compared to how he looked while using a bulky scooter when visiting Six Flags Magic Mountain days before, Jeremy seemed almost back to normal in these new pics.

“Leading the way Best I Can SPRING BREAK 2023!!!” Jeremy captioned an Instagram story he posted on Friday. In the motorized scooter, likely one provided by the park, Jeremy blasted Prince’s “Kiss” on a Bluetooth speaker as he got around the park. He gave a smile to the camera while driving as he held the speaker up to his ear, jamming along as if it used to be an old boombox. Jeremy also shared a photo of him and his crew standing in front of the Six Flags Spring Break sign, which indicates that everything is healing nicely.

These joyous images are opposite to the one Jeremy painted when speaking with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer. The bombshell interview, which aired Apr. 6, revealed that Jeremy considered ending his life following his horrific accident. The Hurt Locker star recalled that he told his family not to “let me live on tubes on a machine” and instead consider end-of-life options. “If my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, let me go now,” he said.

At the start of the year, Jeremy and his family had traveled to Reno, Nevada, for a ski trip. He was using a 14,000-pound snowcat to plow the property, and his young nephew, Alex, was assisting him in clearing the snow. The icy conditions resulted in the plow slipping, and at one point, Jeremy lost sight of his nephew. He opened the door to the plow’s cab, stuck a foot out to look for Alex, and fell out. Worried that Alex would get crushed in between the plow and a nearby truck, Jeremy attempted to get back in. But, when he jumped on the snowplow’s tracks, he was thrown off and into the vehicle’s path. The actor was crushed underneath the plow, left with over thirty broken bones, a crushed lung, and in dire need of medical help.

“It’s exactly what you would imagine it would feel like,” Jeremy explained in the Dianne Sawyer interview. “It is hard to imagine what that feels like, but when you look at the machine, and you look at — I was on asphalt and ice. I wish I was on snow. It felt like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain; it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain.”