Jeremy Renner Seen On Scooter At Six Flags Park With Family Just 3 Months After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner, 52, is continuing to recover after a New Year’s Day snow plow accident nearly took his life. The actor took to his Instagram page to share photos and video of himself enjoying some time at Six Flags Magic Mountain Theme Park in CA on Friday, and he looked like he was in great spirits. In one clip, he was seen riding around the area in a motorized scooter as he wore a dark blue short-sleeved top, gray shorts, black socks, colorful sneakers, and sunglasses.

“Leading the way Best I Can SPRING BREAK 2023!!!” Jeremy captioned the video. One photo also showed the entire family posing as a group in the adventurous location. Jeremy happily posed with them and as he leaned back against a railing and rock. “Good Friday , made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family! ❤️ @sixflagsmagicmountain #thankyou,” he wrote alongside the snapshot.

Jeremy’s latest outing with his family comes just three months after he made headlines due to his snow plow accident, which happened when he risked his life to save his nephew. It left him with a shocking 30 broken bones and he opened up about how he contemplated end of life options when he was in the hospital, in a new ABC News interview with Diane Sawyer. “Don’t let me live on tubes on a machine,” he recalled of an emotional conversation with his family. “If my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, let me go now.”

Jeremy also revealed that he was “awake” during the entire accident, which took place in Reno, NV and almost crushed his entire body, and he could feel the pain. “I was awake through every moment. It’s exactly what you would imagine it would feel like,” he said. “It is hard to imagine what that feels like, but when you look at the machine and you look at — I was on asphalt and ice. I wish I was on snow. It felt like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain.”

Jeremy’s recovery since that tragic day has included surgery and physical therapy. He first entered the ER and remained in the hospital for weeks before being discharged on Jan. 16.