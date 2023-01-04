Jeremy Renner’s Chest Was ‘Crushed’ by 14,330 Lb. Snowplow, 911 Call Log Reveals

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner, 51, suffered a terrible accident involving a snowcat on Jan. 1, and now, a 911 call log obtained by TMZ on Jan. 4 revealed that the actor’s chest was reportedly “completely crushed” during the incident. In addition, the log claimed that Jeremy was having “extreme difficulty” being able to breathe at the time of the snowplow accident. The call log also stated that the 51-year-old was “experiencing heavy bleeding” from his head and suffered other “unknown injuries.” He was even reportedly heard “moaning” in the background at the time of injury. It is important to note that HollywoodLife reached out to the local PIO and they could not confirm the validity that the star was “moaning” in the background of the call.

The reported 911 call log comes just one day after Washoe County held a press conference to release details on the matter. Local Sheriff Darin Balaam revealed that Jeremy was working on attempting to get a family member’s car out of the snow when his PistenBully snowplow machine ran over him. The occurrence resulted in the Hollywood hunk being “critically injured” and was also hospitalized. “Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat — an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member,” Darin said at the time.

Sadly, when Jeremy went to hop back into the vehicle that is when things turned. “In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully,” the sheriff added. The official also confirmed that no foul play is believed to be involved in Jeremy’s accident.

The Marvel actor broke his silence on the matter on Jan. 3, via Instagram. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he captioned the selfie from his hospital bed on Tuesday. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Many of his 19 million followers flooded the comments section of the post with well wishes for the father-of-one. “Get will soon Hawkeye, sending you my love and support,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “You look amazing all considering!! Praying for complete healing and recovery!” At the time of accident, TMZ also reported that a neighbor witnessed the tragedy, and rushed to help Jeremy. The neighbor who was reportedly a doctor “put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived”, the outlet claims they were told.

Jeremy’s many celebrity friends also took to the comments section to wish him a quick recovery and send their love. “Sending love your way,” How I Met Your Mother alum Cobie Smulders wrote, while TV host Jimmy Fallon added, “Lotsa love out there for you bud.” Even Carnival Row star Orlando Bloom made sure to send his love to Jeremy. “Sending prayers brah,” the 45-year-old actor penned. Other well wishes came from the California-native’s other friends like Glass Onion star Kate Hudson, actress Penélope Cruz, Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson, and many more. Jeremy is a proud dad to his nine-year-old daughter, Ava Renner, who he welcomed with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.