Jeremy Renner’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriage To Ex Sonni Pacheco

Jeremy Renner, 51, has enjoyed major success as an actor in Hollywood. He’s best known for playing Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s also been nominated for two Academy Awards, for his performances in The Hurt Locker and The Town. Jeremy recently experienced a terrifying snow-plowing accident that left him in critical condition in the hospital. Thankfully, Jeremy is expected to recover.

In his personal life, Jeremy was briefly married to Canadian model and actress Sonni Pacheco, 31, with whom he shares 9-year-old daughter Ava Berlin Renner. Jeremy and Sonni split in 2014, after less than a year of marriage, and they faced off in a brutal custody battle, which involved a number of shocking accusations that Sonni made against Jeremy. Here’s everything you need to know about Sonni, including her relationship with Jeremy.

Who Is Sonni Pacheco?

Sonni Pacheco was born in Vancouver, Canada, and holds Canadian-American citizenship. She’s a model and actress. Her acting credits on IMDb include playing a character named “Sonni” in 2012’s The Wingman; and playing “Splendid Wet T-Shirt Girl” in American Pie Presents: The Book of Love. Sonni also made a cameo in the 2014 Oscar nominated film American Hustle, which Jeremy starred in. As for her modeling career, Sonni worked as a model/spokesperson for Monster Energy Drinks in early 2013, according to Heavy.com.

Since leaving the film set and catwalk behind, Sonni has found love inside the sculpting studio. Her Instagram is full of shots of her sculptures, with many featuring the nude female form. Sonni revealed via her Instagram in October 2022 that she’s expecting a baby with her new partner, Nathan Thompson. “The best is yet to come…. Spring 2023 🤍 #babygirl,” Sonni wrote in the pregnancy announcement.

How Did Jeremy & Sonni Meet?

Sonni and Jeremy reportedly met on the set of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in 2011. Two years later, they welcomed their daughter, Ava Berlin Renner, in March 2013. Sonni said, “I do” to Jeremy in January 2014. However, Jeremy didn’t acknowledge that he was married until a September 2014 interview with Capitol File. “I have tried to protect my family’s privacy, my wife’s privacy. I don’t need her to get hammered with my life. Privacy issues are important because I want her to go about her day without being bothered,” Jeremy said.

Jeremy & Sonni’s Divorce

Jeremy and Sonni reportedly originally called it quits before Ava’s birth. But after they became parents, they gave their romance a second shot and got back together. However, before 2014 was over, Sonni filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” In the divorce documents, Sonni reportedly claimed that their prenup was fraudulent. The couple finalized the separation by the end of 2015, with Jeremy reportedly agreeing to pay $13k a month in child support.

Jeremy & Sonni’s Custody Battle

Jeremy and Sonni initially agreed to joint custody of their daughter when they finalized their divorce. But in 2019, Sonni filed a request for legal and physical custody of Ava and also asked for monitored visitation when Jeremy has their daughter, according to PEOPLE. TMZ later obtained legal documents in which Sonni accused Jeremy of many alarming actions, including allegedly threatening to end her life. She also claimed that the Avengers: Endgame star put a gun in his mouth, threatening suicide, before pulling it out to fire it up into the ceiling. Ava was supposedly asleep in her bedroom during this alleged gun incident, according to TMZ.

Jeremy denied all these allegations. “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” a rep for the Hawkeye star told TMZ. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Jeremy addressed Sonni’s accusations in a Nov. 2021 interview with Men’s Health, calling them “nonsense.” He said,” It only empowers it … If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don’t fuel s–t fires. I just don’t do it. I refuse to.” The outcome of the custody battle remains unclear.