Jeremy Renner Seen Walking Without A Cane For The 1st Time Since Terrifying Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner, 52, was photographed walking without a cane for the first time in public since his tragic snowplow accident in Jan. The actor was attending actress Kate Beckinsale‘s birthday party with other stars on Sunday, and was helped by fellow actor Casey Affleck. He flashed a smile to nearby cameras as he wore a gray jacket over a white top, white pants, and white sneakers, while Casey rocked a bright green T-shirt, jeans, and black sneakers.

Jeremy and Casey have worked together on the 2007 film, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, so their friendship isn’t too surprising to see. Kate celebrated turning 50 and invited many celebrities who appeared to have a great time throughout the night. It’s unclear if Jeremy and Casey arrived together or not, but at one point, the former was also seen walking alone.

Jeremy’s latest outing comes after he was seen walking with a cane for several months after he broke more than 30 bones and underwent several surgeries due to his injuries. A snowplow ran over him in Nevada after he went in front of it to protect his nephew from being run over, and he described the ordeal, in a number of interviews he took part in since that day. He told Diane Sawyer that he “was awake through every moment” of the accident and he reflect ed on his thoughts immediately afterward.

“What’s my body look like? Am I just going to be like a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?” he asked himself while laying in the snow. “It’s exactly what you would imagine it would feel like,” he also said to Diane. “Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain.”

Jeremy ended up having a miraculous recovery and he recently revealed his new vodka brand to celebrate. “An exciting new week !!! I’m so grateful for the progress I’ve made since the start of this year which allowed me to move forward with my interest in Sweet Grass Vodka,” he wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the vodka last week. “Their mission is rooted in community and shared experience, which is why the second I tried it, I knew I wanted to become a part of it. I’m excited for new ventures ahead.”