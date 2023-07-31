Jeremy Renner Seen Walking Without A Cane For The 1st Time Since Terrifying Snowplow Accident

The actor attended Kate Beckinsale's birthday party over the weekend and was helped by fellow actor Casey Affleck.

July 31, 2023
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner 'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019
west hollywood, CA - Actor Jeremy Renner brings a cheerful demeanor to Kate Beckinsale's 50th birthday celebration, joined by Casey Affleck, despite his ongoing recovery from a recent serious accident.
west hollywood, CA - Actor Jeremy Renner brings a cheerful demeanor to Kate Beckinsale's 50th birthday celebration, joined by Casey Affleck, despite his ongoing recovery from a recent serious accident. Pictured: Jeremy Renner, Casey Affleck BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Roger / BACKGRID

Jeremy Renner, 52, was photographed walking without a cane for the first time in public since his tragic snowplow accident in Jan. The actor was attending actress Kate Beckinsale‘s birthday party with other stars on Sunday, and was helped by fellow actor Casey Affleck. He flashed a smile to nearby cameras as he wore a gray jacket over a white top, white pants, and white sneakers, while Casey rocked a bright green T-shirt, jeans, and black sneakers.

Jeremy walking without a cane on Sunday. (Roger / BACKGRID)

Jeremy and Casey have worked together on the 2007 film, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, so their friendship isn’t too surprising to see. Kate celebrated turning 50 and invited many celebrities who appeared to have a great time throughout the night. It’s unclear if Jeremy and Casey arrived together or not, but at one point, the former was also seen walking alone.

Jeremy and Casey on Sunday. ( Roger / BACKGRID)

Jeremy’s latest outing comes after he was seen walking with a cane for several months after he broke more than 30 bones and underwent several surgeries due to his injuries. A snowplow ran over him in Nevada after he went in front of it to protect his nephew from being run over, and he described the ordeal, in a number of interviews he took part in since that day. He told Diane Sawyer that he “was awake through every moment” of the accident and he reflect ed on his thoughts immediately afterward.

“What’s my body look like? Am I just going to be like a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?” he asked himself while laying in the snow. “It’s exactly what you would imagine it would feel like,” he also said to Diane. “Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain.”

Jeremy walking with his cane earlier this year. (SplashNews)

Jeremy ended up having a miraculous recovery and he recently revealed his new vodka brand to celebrate. “An exciting new week !!! I’m so grateful for the progress I’ve made since the start of this year which allowed me to move forward with my interest in Sweet Grass Vodka,” he wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the vodka last week. “Their mission is rooted in community and shared experience, which is why the second I tried it, I knew I wanted to become a part of it. I’m excited for new ventures ahead.”

