Jeremy Renner Gushes Over Daughter Ava On Her 10th Birthday: You’ve ‘Healed Me Incredibly Fast’

Jeremy Renner wrote a beautiful tribute to his daughter Ava as he celebrated her tenth birthday on Tuesday, March 28. The Marvel actor, 52, shared a cute photo of the two of them, with his arm around her on his Instagram Story. He thanked his daughter for being there for him as he recovered following his terrifying snowmobile accident, saying that her love helped give him strength. “Happy 10th Birthday to you!” he began the message.

Jeremy continued and wrote a touching message about his daughter and promised to always be there for her. “So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast. I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you,” he wrote. “I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours.”

The actor signed the message “Daddy” and concluded with a simple message for his daughter. “I love you,” he wrote. Jeremy shares Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, who he was married to from January 2014 until December of that year.

Jeremy suffered the snowmobile accident while trying to save his nephew on New Year’s Day. He was hospitalized and treated for his injuries. In the months since the accident, The Town star has shared updates on his recovery along the way. Back in February, he shared a video of himself riding a stationary bike and admitted that he was doing “whatever it takes” to recover from the accident on Instagram.

Most recently, Jeremy showed that his physical therapy appears to be going well, as he posted a clip of himself walking on a treadmill (the first time he’d shared that he’d been able to walk) on Twitter on Sunday. While working with a trainer, he seemed to be doing well, occasionally holding himself up with the support bars. “I have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will,” he wrote along with the video.