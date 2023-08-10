Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Rocks Crop Top & Shorts On The Beach 6 Months After Welcoming 3rd Child

The model was spotted enjoying a day at the beach on Aug. 9 in Santa Barbara, CA, just six months after welcoming her third child with the musician.

Behati Prinsloo rocks shorts at the beach in Santa Barbara
Image Credit: Zelig Shaul/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Behati Prinsloo, 35, proved that she’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom while out in Santa Barbara, CA on Aug. 9. While at the beach (see PHOTOS HERE) with a few pals, the blonde beauty rocked a white bikini top and beige cut-off shorts. Behati left little to the imagination, as she left her shorts unbuttoned.

Behati Prinsloo rocks shorts at the beach in Santa Barbara
Behati Prinsloo rocked short shorts during a prior outing. (Zelig Shaul/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock)

While enjoying a day of ocean waves and sand, the Victoria’s Secret model paired her beach attire with black Prada sunglasses, several stacked gold necklaces, and matching gold anklets. The 35-year-old styled her rooted-blonde tresses in a casual straight-down style and was noticeably barefoot among other beach-goers. Later, Behati was spotted in a slightly different ensemble that featured a red Wu-Tang t-shirt and the same beige shorts. The mother-of-three tied her golden tresses up into a messy bun while she was pictured chatting with friends.

Her outing at the beach comes just six months after she and her husband, Adam Levine, 44, welcomed their third child together. Although the couple had not revealed the sex and name of the child, PEOPLE confirmed the baby’s arrival on Jan. 30. Behati confirmed her pregnancy last Sept. with a bare baby bump mirror selfie shared via Instagram. “Recent,” she captioned the carousel of photos, along with a fairy emoji.

The couple, who has been married since 2014, are also proud parents to two daughters: Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5. Prior to welcoming their third kiddo, a source close to the A-listers told HollywoodLife in Sept. 2022 that Behati and Adam wanted a large family. “Behati and Adam couldn’t be happier for baby number three. They always knew they wanted to have a big family so this is a welcome blessing,” the insider revealed at the time. “Behati has always known she’s wanted several children because she wants to give her kids the siblings she never had. And Adam comes from a big family so it’s really all he’s ever known.”

Most recently, on Jul. 9, Behati took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her family’s trip to Paris. “Paris dump! 🇫🇷,” she captioned the post, along with a baguette emoji. In the first slide, the Maroon 5 member and his wife put on a unified front and smiled big alongside one of their daughters. Last year, amid Behati’s pregnancy, Adam was at the center of a flirting controversy and was accused of allegedly cheating on his wife. The couple has seemingly put that behind them and has been enjoying a summer of fun with their family.

