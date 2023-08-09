Meghan Markle Attends Taylor Swift Concert In L.A. Without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle isn’t letting her husband’s trip to Tokyo stop her from having a good old fashioned girls’ night out! A new report by Page Six claims the mom of two attended the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 8. The outlet also reported on August 9 that the former Suits actress attended the big show with BFF Lucy Fraser. Her husband Prince Harry, meanwhile, surfaced in Toyko as he sat on a panel at the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Sports Value Summit.

Meanwhile, controversy again roiled the Royal Family, as Prince Harry’s HRH (His Royal Highness) title appeared to have been removed from the British monarchy’s official website sometime in recent days. Meghan and her real-life Prince are no strangers to being apart — or to controversy. In their first sit down interview together in 2017, they addressed how they handle lengthy separations as they dated, with Meghan shooting Suits in Toronto and Harry in England.

“It was just a choice, right? I think that very early on when we realized we were going to commit to each other, we had to invest the time and the energy to make that happen,” Meghan told BBC’s Mishal Husain at the time, per ELLE. Harry added that, “we made it work and now we’re here,” referring to their engagement.

5 years, a marriage, and two children later, she spoke out on the near constant controversy surrounding their marriage and their repeatedly strained relationship with the Royal Family. She claimed in an August 2022 interview that just “existing” seemed to trigger malcontent before they stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California.

“Anything to just … because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy,” the Duchess told The Cut‘s Allison P. Davis. “So we go, ‘Okay, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to,'” she said, adding that it’s been done before by a few previous royals. “That, for whatever reason, is not something that we were allowed to do, even though several other members of the family do that exact thing.”