Prince Harry Smiles As He Resurfaces At Panel In Tokyo After HRH Title Is Removed From Royal Family Website

Prince Harry looked like he was having a great time shortly after having the HRH (His Royal Highness) title removed from his bio on the Royal Family website on Tuesday, August 8. The Duke of Sussex, 38, was all smiles in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Harry had a lot of laughs and praised Japan as he spoke as part of the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Sports Value Summit.

Harry didn’t seem bothered by the fact that his HRH title had been removed from the Royal Family website. When Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from their royal duties, they relinquished their HRH titles in 2020. Still, it was reported that as recently as August 4, Harry was still referred to as “His Royal Highness” on the site, per Express. A more recent look at Harry’s bio on the Royal Family website indicates that he’s no longer referred to by his HRH title.

View Related Gallery Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Cutest Photos: See The Couple's Sweetest Snaps Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c) This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Ripple Of Hope Gala Hilton Hotel, NY. 06 Dec 2022 Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle. Photo credit: Mayer RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA924100_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Despite the change on the website, Harry showed that he was having a great time on his trip to Japan. At the ISPS summit, he spoke about what a great time he’d been having on his trip, mentioning that he’d “happily live here if you’d have me” and that he’d had fantastic Kobe steak. “Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special,” he said. “Thank you for your hospitality. I have really, really enjoyed being here in Japan again and I’m looking forward to my next visit.”

Besides Prince Harry still holding his HRH title until recently, the Royal Family website also contained other errors, such as different pages referring to the late Queen Elizabeth II as the monarch. Buckingham Palace explained the errors in a statement to Express. “The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete,” they said.