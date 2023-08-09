Prince Harry Smiles As He Resurfaces At Panel In Tokyo After HRH Title Is Removed From Royal Family Website

The Duke Of Sussex seemed like he was in good spirits as he spoke as part of the ISPS Sports Value Summit in Japan.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 9, 2023 9:25AM EDT
prince harry
Prince Harry Mirror Group Newspapers phone hacking trial, High Court, London, UK - 06 Jun 2023 Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is expected to be in the witness box in the case against MGN, publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People. The Prince, Coronation Street actors Michael Turner and Nikki Sanderson and Paul Whitehouse's ex-wife Fiona Wightman, make allegations that the publisher's journalists were linked to voicemail interception, securing information through deception and hiring private investigators for unlawful activities
Britain's Prince Harry (C) arrives at the High Court in London, Britain, 06 June 2023. Prince Harry is to give evidence over the phone hacking trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers. Harry is seeking damages against the Daily Mirror over unlawful information gathering through phone hacking. Prince Harry gives evidence in court against Mirror Group Newspapers, London, United Kingdom - 06 Jun 2023
Image Credit: ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prince Harry looked like he was having a great time shortly after having the HRH (His Royal Highness) title removed from his bio on the Royal Family website on Tuesday, August 8. The Duke of Sussex, 38, was all smiles in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Harry had a lot of laughs and praised Japan as he spoke as part of the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Sports Value Summit.

Harry didn’t seem bothered by the fact that his HRH title had been removed from the Royal Family website. When Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from their royal duties, they relinquished their HRH titles in 2020. Still, it was reported that as recently as August 4, Harry was still referred to as “His Royal Highness” on the site, per ExpressA more recent look at Harry’s bio on the Royal Family website indicates that he’s no longer referred to by his HRH title.

Prince Harry’s title was removed from his bio on the Royal Family website as of Tuesday. ( ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Despite the change on the website, Harry showed that he was having a great time on his trip to Japan. At the ISPS summit, he spoke about what a great time he’d been having on his trip, mentioning that he’d “happily live here if you’d have me” and that he’d had fantastic Kobe steak. “Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special,” he said. “Thank you for your hospitality. I have really, really enjoyed being here in Japan again and I’m looking forward to my next visit.”

Besides Prince Harry still holding his HRH title until recently, the Royal Family website also contained other errors, such as different pages referring to the late Queen Elizabeth II as the monarch. Buckingham Palace explained the errors in a statement to Express. “The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete,” they said.

