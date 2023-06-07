Prince Harry Flashes A Huge Smile As He Leaves Court After 2nd Day Of Phone Hacking Trial Testimony

The Duke of Sussex also waved to reporters and cameras as he walked outside of London's High Court in a suit.

June 7, 2023
Prince Harry
Image Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA / SplashNews.com

Prince Harry, 38, appeared relaxed as he smiled and waved to nearby reporters and cameras on Wednesday. The Duke of Sussex was leaving London’s High Court after his second day of testimony in his phone hacking trial and wore a navy blue suit and gray tie. He also gave a thumbs up to the crowd outside the court house at one point.

Prince Harry
Prince Harry outside of the London court on Tuesday. (Tayfun Salci/ZUMA / SplashNews.com)

Harry’s photographed outing comes on the midst of the trial, which stems from his lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers. It started on Monday, June 5, but he didn’t take the stand for the first time until Tuesday, June 6. The testimony on Wednesday was reportedly emotional when Harry discussed his past relationship with television presenter, Caroline Flack, who sadly died by suicide in 2020, in a written statement. He also reportedly said that the press did some voicemail hacking and found out he was having a poker night, which he invited Caroline to, in 2009 at his friend Mark Dyer‘s apartment.

Prince Harry
Another photo of Prince Harry leaving court. (Tayfun Salci/ZUMA / SplashNews.com)

“Marko and I had exchanged voicemails about the night we had planned, and given the way I left, there’s no way I could have been followed coming down from Lincolnshire. Only Marko, Caroline and I knew of the plans, there was only a couple of other people invited and I don’t think they knew that Caroline would be joining us,” he wrote in the statement, according to Us Weekly. He also noted that he became “highly suspicious” and “convinced” that someone had leaked information to the press.

Harry went on to explain that he started to doubt both Caroline and Mark after the poker night was found out and it caused him and his brother, Prince William, to “stop talking” to the latter “for a while” as a result. “I now believe this information had come from our voicemails — mine, Marko’s or Caroline’s. The impact these kinds of stories had on my relationships cannot be underestimated. Even those I trusted the most, I ended up doubting,” he reportedly shared in the statement.

Caroline and Harry were romantically linked in 2009 but he admitted their relationship was never serious because of the large amount of media attention, in his memoir Spare, which was released in Jan. 2023. He ended up meeting and dating Meghan Markle in the summer of 2016 and they married in May 2018. The couple now share two children, including Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, and live in Southern California after moving from London in 2020.

