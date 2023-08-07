Natalie Portman Separating From Husband Benjamin Millepied After 11 Years Of Marriage: Report

Natalie Portman may be getting a divorce from her husband Benjamin Millepied after eleven years of marriage. The Oscar winner, 42, and the French dance choreographer, 46, reportedly are on ‘the outs’ and have decided to separate after over a decade together. “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider told Us Weekly. HollywoodLife has reached out to Natalie’s rep for confirmation, but did not immediately hear back.Natalie and Benjamin share two children, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.

View Related Gallery Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied's Family: See Photos Of The Actress, Dancer, & Their 2 Kids Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Jan 2017 Paris, FRANCE - **FILE PHOTOS** Black Swan actress Natalie Portman is all smiles with Director Todd Haynes and enjoying fine wine with lots of talks at the restaurant Georges in Paris. natalie's husband, Benjamin Millepied can be seen a few feet away engaged in conversation with an unidentified woman. **SHOT ON 05/29/2023** Pictured: Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Natalie’s divorce news follows reports of her husband allegedly having an extramarital affair. Days before the announced split, Natalie was photographed without her wedding ring as she returned to Australia on August 4. Earlier in the summer, Natalie was seen wiping away tears on a bench while at a park with Benjamin and their kids. The emotional pictures of the Star Wars actress came out days after Benjamin went by himself to the Pathe theater in Paris for a screening of his directorial debut film, Carmen. Natalie also enjoyed an outing without her spouse at the French Open on June 7, where she was all smiles.

The French outlet, Voici, reported on Benjamin’s alleged extramarital affair on June 2. Shortly after the news spread, a source told PEOPLE that the affair was “short-lived” and that Benjamin and Natalie “remain” together. “He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” the insider said. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

Another insider reported to Page Six that the French director’s alleged affair was with a 25-year-old climate activist. “[Benajmin and Natalie] have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him,” the source added. “He loves her and their family.” The Thor: Love & Thunder actress and her husband were seen together in Paris just days before the first report surfaced of Benjamin’s alleged affair.

Natalie and Benjamin met on the set of 2010’s Black Swan. They struck up a romance and decided to get married two years later. Their son was born in 2011 and their daughter was born in 2017.