Natalie Portman Appears To Wipe Away Tear While Out With Benjamin Millepied & Kids Amid Marriage Drama

Image Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied attempted to put on brave faces while out with their two children at a park on June 10 following reports of him having an extramarital affair. The Star Wars actress, 41, appeared to be preoccupied, however, as she sat on a bench with her head in her hands and, at one point, looked like she may have been wiping away a tear, in photos seen here via Page Six. In another snap, Natalie was seen slouched over with her head placed on the park bench railing.

The international star was dressed quite casual for the day trip. With a simple white graphic tee and a set of faded denim, Natalie looked the part of the doting, hip mom. She rocked a pair of sunglasses and Nike sneakers to fill out the low-key look. Benjamin followed suit, wearing a white tank top and jeans as well, and topping it off with a gray baseball cap.

The public park outing comes a few days after Benjamin, 45, was spotted arriving solo at the Pathe theater in Paris for a screening of his directorial debut film, Carmen. And just a week before, Natalie showed up alone to the French Open, although by the looks of it, she was as happy as a clam, wearing huge smiles, a Claudie Pierlot dress and a Christian Dior straw sun hat.

The pair’s solo dates were the first since the French outlet, Voici, reported on Benjamin’s alleged extramarital affair on June 2. Shortly after the news spread, a source told PEOPLE that the affair was “short-lived” and that the couple “remain” together. “He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” the insider said. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

Around the same time, another insider reported to Page Six that the French director’s alleged affair was with a 25-year-old climate activist. “[Benajmin and Natalie] have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him,” the source added. “He loves her and their family.”

Natalie and Benjamin met on the set of 2010’s Black Swan, struck up a romance and decided to get married two years later. They share son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 6.