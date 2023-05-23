Natalie Portman Admits She’s ‘Open’ To Returning To Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Role: ‘No One’s Ever Asked’

Natalie Portman‘s Star Wars character of Padmé Amidala seemingly died in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, but that doesn’t mean she can’t return to a future franchise installment. In fact, during a May 19 video interview with GQ that had her responding to fan comments and questions on various social media platforms, Natalie, 41, said she would be interested in returning to the Star Wars universe. In response to a Reddit post in which a fan wondered if Natalie may come back as Padmé in the future, she said, “I have no information on this. No one’s ever asked me to return, but I’m open to it.”

The Academy Award-winning actress’ character of Padmé was the love interest of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) across the Star Wars prequel trilogy films and the mother of twins Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa. She died at the end of Revenge of the Sith after Luke and Leia were born. Some believe she died of a broken heart after realizing Anakin was seduced by the dark side.

In response to another fan’s comment, she agreed that the costume design for the trilogy was “amazing.” She also admitted to taking one of Anakin’s hair braids following the second movie. “Then I lost it, you know,” she admitted. “So that’s not every helpful.” Oops!

Later in the video, she recalled an awkward conversation she had with Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, who apparently forgot she was in Star Wars at all. “He says he did ’cause he like asked me if I wanted to be in a Star Wars movie and I was like, ‘I was,’ ” she explained. “I thought he was joking . He’s such a joker that I thought it was a joke. And then afterwards he said in some interview that he was like cringing afterwards.” Taikia admitted the mistake in his Rolling Stone interview from July 2022.

Taikia is currently working on an untitled-film for the Star Wars franchise, which producer Kathleen Kennedy confirmed in an April chat with Variety. “Taika is still working away,” she said. “He’s writing the script himself. He doesn’t really want to bring others into that process and I don’t blame him. He has a very, very unique voice. So we want to protect that and that’s what he’s doing. But we’re going to make that one day.”