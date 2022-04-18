‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ Trailer: First Look At Natalie Portman’s Thor Revealed

Thor 4 is almost here! Chris Hemsworth is back as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love & Thunder, which arrives in theaters on July 8, 2022. Marvel released the trailer for the Taika Waititi-directed superhero film on April 18, and it gives viewers a first official glimpse at Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster transforming into the Mighty Thor and wielding Mjolnir, the legendary hammer.

Thor: Love & Thunder also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkryie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster. Plus, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Vin Diesel as Groot are in the film. Melissa McCarthy appears as an actress playing Hela, while singer Jenny Morris and Simon Russell Beale have been cast in mystery roles.

After letting himself go a bit in Avengers: Endgame, Thor gets back into fighting shape in Thor: Love & Thunder. He’ll also be getting a fresh look for his next adventure. Thor will be reuniting with Peter and the rest of the Guardians gang, so be prepared for plenty of laughs.

Principal photography on Thor: Love & Thunder began in January 2021 after a COVID-19 delay in Sydney, Australia. Filming wrapped in June 2021. When filming completed, Taika noted on Instagram that the film is the “craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it.” Chris also marked the end of filming on Instagram. “The film is gonna be batsh*t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!” he wrote.

Taika has previously dished on some of the film’s plot details, including Natalie’s debut as the Mighty Thor. “That storyline is incredible is full emotion, love and thunder, and introduces for the first time female Thor,” Taika said at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. He’s also teased a lot of romance in Thor: Love & Thunder. “What I wanted to do from the beginning was to ask: ‘What are people expecting the least from this franchise?’ Oh, I know – a full-blown love story!” Taika told Wired.