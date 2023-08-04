Billie Eilish Honors Angus Cloud With ‘Euphoria’ Song Performance At Lollapalooza: Watch

Billie Eilish paid tribute to Angus Cloud as she took the stage at the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, August 3. As the singer, 21, headlined the first night of the festival, she performed a cover by Labrinth, her frequent collaborator who also penned much of the music from Euphoria. As she introduced the song, she dedicated it to Angus, who died at 25 on Monday, July 31.

Billie included a cover of “Never Felt So Alone,” which was featured on the Euphoria soundtrack in the back half of her set. After she finished singing the Labrinth tune, she included a dedication to the late actor. “R.I.P. to Angus Cloud, everybody,” she told the crowd.

Angus played Fezco O’Neil on the popular HBO series. He died while staying at his family’s home in Oklahoma. His family shared the sad news of his death in a statement. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” they said. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

Angus’ death came two weeks after the passing of his father. In the family’s statement, they said that he “struggled” with the loss of his dad. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” they said.

After Angus’ death, many of his Euphoria co-stars, including Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, and Zendaya all honored him with tributes on social media. Zendaya penned a lengthy Instagram caption, echoing his family’s sentiment that she wanted to remember how he could light up a room. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh,” she wrote. “For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”