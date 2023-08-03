Miranda Lambert Rocks Floral Swimsuit On Vacay With Hubby: Photos

Miranda Lambert, 39, is living it up this summer! The “Bluebird” hitmaker took to Instagram on Aug. 3 to share a series of photos from her outings as of late, including content with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. In the first slide, Miranda rocked a floral bikini top while on a boat with her hubby. She styled her golden tresses in a side braid and added a hot-pink hat that read “Beach It!”, which was perfect for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Brendan rocked a pink muscle t-shirt and gold-trimmed sunglasses for the boat ride selfie. “Summer so far,” Miranda captioned the post, along with a sun, bikini, and ocean wave emoji. In the third slide of the 39-year-old’s post, she featured a sweet photo of their furry friends cuddling on a lawn chair. Later, in the fourth slide, the country sensation shared a video of Brendan wakeboarding on a lake. He even let go of the rope attached to the boat and impressively kept afloat at the same speed!

The proud wife turned up the heat for the sixth slide, as she shared a snapshot of her shirtless husband by an infinity pool. Finally, the last two slides featured more pups including Miranda’s dog “Lou,” who was pictured taking a nap with their arms in the air. “Are you living your best life right now because it sure looks like it!”, she said with a laugh in the video. The very last slide featured a smaller pet dressed up in an adorable cowboy hat with a green ribbon around it.

‘I don’t like it – at all. We’re here to hear some country music, and I’m singing some country damn music!’ Miranda stops Tin Man to call out girls who are more concerned with taking selfies than listening to the music 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6BKnUskeZz — Miranda Lambert Fan (@ranfancentral) July 16, 2023

Soon after the Grammy winner shared the photos with her nearly 5 million followers, many of them took to the comments to gush over the summer photo dump. “Shirtless Brandon [sic] pics are nice but the last pic is unbeatable,” one admirer joked, while another added, “I may have zoomed on the Brandon pics.” Several of Miranda’s fans even suggested that her husband should’ve played Ken in the Barbie movie. “Honestly your hubby should have played Ken!!”, a separate fan gushed, while another jumped in with, “So, why didn’t your husband play Ken in the Barbie movie?” The couple got married in 2019, four years after her split from Blake Shelton, 47.

The latest photo dump from the Texas-born artist comes nearly three weeks after she went viral for stopping her concert mid-performance after some fans were taking selfies. “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” she said at the time while performing in Las Vegas. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit.” Miranda went on to add that she was annoyed that her fans were seemingly not paying attention to her show. “I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music,” she quipped.

Soon after the moment went viral online, many of her fans took to the comments to react and state their opinion on Miranda’s decision to call out the concert-goers. “Bad look. Obviously Mrs Lambert can do what the heck she wants but I think this is the wrong time and place to call her fans out,” one admirer tweeted, while another added, “This gives me the ick.”