Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off ‘The View’ Stage As Co-Hosts Debate Miranda Lambert Drama: ‘I’m Leaving’

Whoopi Goldberg, 67, is not having it! During the Jul. 18 episode of The View, the actress walked off the set in support of Miranda Lambert, 39, following the concert drama that occurred on Jul. 15. “You know what? Stay home,” Whoopi quipped explaining her point of view on the matter. “If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don’t come.” After Sunny Hostin, 54, disagreed with the 67-year-old, Whoopi stormed off the set.

When the Sister Act star walked away from the table, her co-hosts were quick to ask her where she was going, as they were live on the air. “Turn on the television girl!”, Whoopi shouted. “I’m leaving y’all! I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman, who is 91. So, we’re going to do a selfie.” She then proceeded to make her way through the audience and stopped to take a selfie with a 91-year-old woman in the crowd. They then quickly cut to a commercial break.

View Related Gallery Miranda Lambert's Hottest Photos: Her Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Of All Time Miranda Lambert, Lucie Silvas. This photo shows country singer Miranda Lambert posing in Nashville, Tenn., to promote her latest album "Wildcard," available on Friday, Nov. 1 Music - Miranda Lambert, Nashville, USA - 09 Oct 2019 Miranda Lambert seen arriving back to the hotel after an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Miranda Lambert and Brandon McLoughlin out and about, New York, USA - 24 Apr 2023 Wearing The Vampire's Wife, Same Outfit as Rachel Weisz

Despite Whoopi’s reaction, her co-star Alyssa Farah, 34, was one of the ladies at the table who saw both sides. “I think shame all around to be honest,” the brunette beauty explained. Although Alyssa understood that there is proper concert etiquette, she also called the country star’s reaction an “over the top” one. “People paid money for those tickets… they want to be there… they’re trying to enjoy themselves – don’t embarrass them,” she added.

As many know, Miranda called out a couple of her fans during her Las Vegas show over the weekend, as they stopped to take selfies amid her performance (watch the video here). Soon after the video of Whoopi exiting the set landed on social media, many of the talk show’s fans were quick to jump in the comments and share their take on the matter. “Today, I 100% disagreed with Whoopi’s opinion,” one viewer wrote, while another added, “Miranda Lambert was out of line. They paid for their tickets – she got paid, let them take their pics!”

Many viewers also took to the comments section of The View‘s YouTube clip to express their thoughts on Miranda’s actions. “By punishing people who were taking selfies, she also ruined the experience of people who weren’t,” one person argued, while another added, “I’m with Sunni [sic]. If I pay an arm and a leg to see an artist that I love and they are standing in front of me performing a song that I love, I’m going to document it with a picture or video. If the artist has an issue with that, they should have a ‘no phones’ policy.” Despite the back-and-forth with fans, a few simply loved Whoopi’s selfie moment with the elderly woman. “I love how Whoopi surprised the 91 year old lady,” the fan gushed.