Miranda Lambert Addresses Fan Photo Drama By Shouting Out ‘Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies’ Shirt At Concert

The last time Miranda Lambert took a moment during a show at her Las Vegas residency, it was to call out some fans who were not paying attention while she was “singing some damn country music.” However, when Miranda, 39, paused one of the shows over the recent weekend, it wasn’t to shame another selfie-taker but to read the writing on a fan’s outfit. “Her shirt says ‘Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies,'” Miranda said to the crowd gathered at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s Zappos Theater.

“She did it, I didn’t!” said Miranda with a smile before telling the concertgoer that her move was “badass.” From there, someone gave Miranda a mini bottle of tequila. The “Bluebird” singer uncapped it and took a shot before offering the rest of the bottle to one of her bandmates. After that, Miranda continued her show.

View Related Gallery Bebe Rexha, Chris Rock, & More Stars Attacked On-Stage Ava Max Concert in Stadtpark in Hamburg Ava Max in concert Im Stadtpark Hamburg, Germany - 21 May 2023 Rapper Drake arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's 'Euphoria' held at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome on June 4, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's 'Euphoria', Hollywood, USA - 04 Jun 2019

During a July 21 performance of Miranda’s Velvet Rodeo residency, she stopped in the middle of signing “Tin Man” to address a pair of fans in the crowd. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit,” she said. “We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Miranda hadn’t addressed the “selfie-gate” directly. Her first social media post after the incident was to remind pet owners to spay and neuter their dogs and cats. Afterward, she appeared at CMA Fest, channeling the “Barbiecore” aesthetic into her outfit.

However, one of the women that Miranda called out — Adela Calin, a Las Vegas influencer – spoke about the experiences. “These are the two pictures we were talking about when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies,” Calin captioned the social media post that showed her alongside her friends. The group had their backs to Miranda as she sang in the pictures.

Calin told Country Living that right after Miranda called them out, “[two] of my friends were very upset and walked out. [two] ladies excused themselves and went to the ladies’ room, and me and one friend stayed for the remainder of the concert. I was determined to enjoy my night.” She also told NBC News that the selfie took “thirty seconds at most. We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down. It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me.”