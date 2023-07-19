Miranda Lambert Gives Cowgirl Vibes In Pink-Fringed Outfit At CMA Fest

Miranda Lambert was one of the big names to perform at the 2023 CMA Music Festival in June, and on July 19, her performance aired as part of the CMA Fest special on ABC. For her time onstage in Nashville, Miranda slayed in a black mini skirt, which she paired with a matching top that was detailed with pink fringe. The fringe hung down her shoulders, sleeves and back to add some flair to the look.

The country singer’s ensemble was complete with fishnet tights, as well as a pink heart, adorned with a silver belt, around her waist. She completed the countrified look with pink cowgirl boots and her hair styled in waves. During her CMA Fest set, Miranda was joined onstage by Elle King, who also co-hosted the show, as well as Avril Lavigne and Leon Bridges.

Although Miranda’s set included six songs at the June concert, only three of the performances aired during the special. Viewers got to see Miranda’s duet with Avril on “Kerosene,” a Miranda hit, and “Sk8er Boi,” one of Avril’s biggest songs. Plus, Miranda sang “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” her collab with Elle, and “If You Were Mine,” her summer 2023 collab with Leon.

The CMA Fest special aired just days after Miranda made headlines for a controversy that took place during one of her recent Las Vegas shows. Miranda was performing her stripped down song “Tin Man” during the residency, when she stopped mid-song to call out fans who were taking a photo instead of paying attention to the show.

“These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit,” Miranda said onstage.” The moment sparked debate online about whether or not it was appropriate of Miranda to call out her fans for wanting to commemorate the moment. While many defended Miranda, others slammed the singer for belittling and “disrespecting” her audience members.

The woman who was called out by Miranda admitted that she was “appalled” by what went down. “It was 30 seconds at most,” she told NBC News. “We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down.” Miranda has not further commented on the situation.