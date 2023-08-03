Ben Affleck Gives Emme A Ride On His Bicycle As J.Lo Goes Makeup-Free On Family Outing

Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his stepchild Emme Muniz, 15, in the Hamptons on Wednesday, August 2. Ben rode his bike while Emme grabbed onto the Air actor’s back from behind to join him for the fun ride, as seen in these photos. The duo rode next to Ben’s wife and Emme’s mom Jennifer Lopez, 54, who went makeup free while steering her own bike. Ben had a serious look on his face as he concentrated on riding his bike with his teenage stepchild in tow.

Ben wore a black T-shirt with a pair of matching jeans and black and white Nike sneakers. Jennifer rocked an olive green jumpsuit and a pair of white sandals. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer put her hair up in a messy bun and looked drop dead gorgeous even without any makeup. The couple and Emme, who uses they/them pronouns, enjoyed the scenic bike ride through the streets in the Hamptons. Jennifer’s son, Max, 15, and Ben’s three kids were missing from the family outing.

Jennifer shares her twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Ben and Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. The couple exchanged vows in Las Vegas in July 2022, three months after they got engaged. The lovebirds had a much larger 3-day wedding celebration with a ceremony for family and friends in Georgia on August 20, 2022.

Since rekindling their relationship two decades after their first engagement, Jennifer and Ben have created a tight blended family with their five combined kids. In May, Jennifer said on TODAY that Ben has a wonderful relationship with her children. “He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means,” the Hustlers actress said about her husband. “And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I,” she added.

In that same interview, Jennifer gushed over how Max and Emme are growing up right in front of her eyes. “They’re becoming adults. They’re challenging everything in life,” the singer said. “And these kids have so much information — so much more than we had — so they’re thinking and talking about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old.”