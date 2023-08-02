Sofia Vergara Has Night Out With ‘Too Many Laughs’ In Tampa 2 Weeks After Split

Sofia Vergara, 51, is not letting her recent divorce from Joe Manganiello, 46, bring her down! The brunette bombshell took to Instagram on Aug. 1 to share a sweet photo with her friend, Margarita Heilbron, and herself enjoying a recent trip. “Our last night in Tampa! Luv u @margieheilbron too many laughs!!”, Sofia captioned the post, along with a pink heart emoji and laughing emojis.

In the selfie, the Modern Family alum looked effortlessly chic in a lime-green dress that featured dainty straps. Sofia added droplet earrings and a bold burgundy lip to her ensemble. Meanwhile, her pal opted to wear a low-cut floral dress. She completed her outfit with a silver watch, a gold bracelet, and a gold ring. Margarita also took to her respective Instagram to share a photo with Sofia from that night. “Soul sister!! Love u girl @sofiavergara,” she captioned the post.

Soon after the 51-year-old’s friend shared the photo, she took to the comments to jokingly slam her for posting that snapshot of her. “Why didn’t you put a more dirty photo of me?”, Sofia joked (translated from Spanish). Margarita clapped back and wrote, “hahahahaha because I came out cute.” Later, back on Sofia’s Instagram, many of her nearly 31 million followers took to the comments to react to her celebratory photo. “Hola Beautiful, Gorgeous friend!!”, one admirer wrote, while another quipped, “I wish my arms were 2000 miles long to give you a hug.”

The latest photos of Sofia in Florida come on the heels of her split from the True Blood alum. Joe and his ex announced the end of their marriage in statement to Page Six on Jul. 17. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the former love birds penned in the joint-note. Sofia and the 46-year-old got married in 2015 and did not share any children together.

Joe officially filed the paperwork to end their marriage on Jul. 20, however, he listed Jul. 2 as the official date of separation. That same day, a Page Six report claimed that the former couple may have disagreed on possibly expanding their family. The tabloid’s insider alleged that Joe “always wanted to be a dad,” and that, “those feelings have only intensified in recent years.” Sofia is a mother to one adult son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 31, who she welcomed with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez.

Most recently, a source close to the Columbia native told PEOPLE that Sofia is remaining positive despite the split. “She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway,” they told the mag on Jul. 26. “She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere.” They also claimed that there is “no drama” between the former spouses.