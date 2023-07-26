Sofia Vergara Reportedly Doing ‘Excellent’ & Feeling ‘Fortunate’ Amid Divorce From Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara, 51, is taking it all in stride. According to a new report, amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello, 46, after seven years of marriage, she’s doing “excellent.” “She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway,” a source for PEOPLE revealed on Wednesday, July 26. “She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere.” The insider also said there’s simply “no drama” between the Modern Family alum and her ex.

The Spider-Man actor filed for divorce against Sofia earlier this month, following a joint statement on July 18 by the couple announcing their breakup. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they wrote in the statement, per Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Sofia was seen one week later, sans wedding ring, in a photo that would certainly support reports that she’s doing “excellent.” In the pic, she smiled radiantly while giving photographers a “thumbs up” signal. Joe and Sofia married back in 2015 in a gorgeous, high-profile ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida with 400 guests.

Three years ago, Joe opened up about how the relationship, with trust at the center, evolved. “I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” he told PEOPLE back in 2020. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don’t let go of it.”

The mom of one was previously married to Joe Gonzales from 1990-1991. She was engaged to Nick Loeb until 2014, who later infamously launched a legal battle over frozen embryos created with the actress, in order to welcome children without her consent.