Sofia Vergara Ditches Wedding Ring In 1st Public Photo Since Joe Manganiello Divorce News

Sofía Vergara, 51, hit the town exactly one week after news that she’s divorcing Joe Manganiello, 46, after seven years of marriage. In her first photo since the big July 17 announcement, the Modern Family alum rocked a gray, long-sleeved crop shirt and a pair of navy Nike leisure pants while walking in the LA sunshine on Monday, July 24. She appeared to be in great spirits, carrying a white purse with gold hardware and accessorizing with a pair of stylish shades and gold earrings. As the Hot Pursuit actress secured her purse on her left hip, eagle-eyed fans could see that she was no longer wearing her wedding ring. At one point, she even smiled and gave photographers a “thumbs up.”

Sophia’s happy outing isn’t exactly a surprise — despite same-day news of the marriage ending, Sofia took to Instagram on July 17 to show off in a revealing thong swimsuit as she vacationed in Italy. “Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!” she wrote in one of the two posts, noting that it was “92 degrees in Ravello!”

The mom of one and Joe married in November of 2015 in a star-studded Palm Beach celebration, and Joe filed for divorce in July of 2023 citing the typical “irreconcilable differences.” Though neither has officially commented on a reason, Page Six claimed in a July 22 report that Sofia felt “stifled” by the union. “Sofia’s living her best life,” a pal reportedly told the outlet. “She’s spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner. Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he’s been threatened by her success and joie de vivre.”

Still, they ‘ve admitted they still “love” each other, per a statement given to Page Six amid news of the divorce. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they wrote in the statement.