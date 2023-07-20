Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello’s Divorce: Why His Desire To Have Kids May Have Ended Their Marriage

The divorce drama between Sofía Vergara, 51, and Joe Manganiello, 46, has only just commenced! On the heels of the Magic Mike star filing the paperwork to officially end his marriage to the Modern Family alum, a Jul. 20 Page Six report claimed that the ex-couple had disagreements about having kids. The outlet’s insider alleged that Joe has “always wanted to be a dad,” and that, “those feelings have only intensified in recent years.”

Although the tabloid claimed it was “unclear” how Sofia felt about the matter when they got married in 2015, they alleged that “she may have been open to it at the time.” The brunette beauty is a proud mom to her only son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 31, who she welcomed with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez. In documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Joe filed to end his marriage on Jul. 19 and cited “irreconcilable differences.” Those “differences” are reportedly “the real reason for the split,” per Page Six‘s source. Joe’s team is currently not responding to the reports, while Sofia’s team did not provide an immediate response.

More so, the insider claimed that there “was no infidelity” or “interest in other people,” involved in their reason to divorce. Sofia and the 46-year-old released a joint statement to Page Six on Jul. 17 to announce the somber news of their break up. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former love birds’ note began. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

In the docs obtained by HL, it was confirmed that Joe noted Jul. 2, 2023, as the date of their split. Additionally, it was confirmed that the A-listers have a prenup agreement in place and are set to each be responsible for their own legal fees during the divorce proceedings. The docs revealed that there are also “additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement.” Sofia and her soon-to-be-ex husband will be dividing their assets according to their prenup.

As mentioned above, the 51-year-old and Joe got married in Nov. 2015, however, they never welcomed any children together. In recent years, Sofia reached a victory in a legal battle with her ex fiancé, Nick Loeb, over two frozen embryos that he wanted to “bring to term.” The courts ruled in her favor in Mar. 2021 and gave her “custody rights” over them, per PEOPLE. In 2011, Sofia spoke to RedBook Magazine about having been a young mom. “I do think it was fantastic to have a kid young. My friends now are all panicking if they haven’t found somebody to have kids with. It was never like that for me because I already had the kid!”, she said at the time.