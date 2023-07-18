Sofia Vergara Gets Love From ‘Modern Family’ Co-Star Julie Bowen After Split: ‘Single & Fire’

Sofía Vergara is feeling the love from one of her closest celebrity friends after her split from her husband Joe Manganiello. The 51-year-old actress shared sexy swimsuit photos from her trip to the Amalfi Coast on Instagram July 17, and her former Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen had a big reaction in the comments. “This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!” Julie, 53, wrote with a string of red heart emojis. We all need a friend like Julie Bowen!

Sofia looked drop-dead gorgeous in the photos from her getaway to Italy. The America’s Got Talent judge rocked a blue one-piece thong swimsuit as she enjoyed the sunshine and drank water on the rooftop of hotel Caruso. “Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!” she wrote in her caption.

In a video from the trip, Sofia showed off her sexy butt in her thong bikini as she climbed over a lounge chair while holding a big glass bottle of water. The brunette bombshell let her long hair down for the fun day in the sun. She got tons of compliments from her fans, but none meant as much to her — and the Modern Family fans — as Julie’s did.

Sofia traveled to Italy amidst the news that she and Joe, 46, are divorcing after seven years of marriage. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the duo’s July 17 statement to Page Six read. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” A source allegedly close to the couple also told the outlet that the ex lovebirds have been “growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Sofia and Joe got married nearly eight years ago in Nov. 2015 and did not have any kids together. They met through Sofia’s Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014. Joe previously gushed over Sofia to PEOPLE in 2020 and said he knew he “could trust her” early on in their relationship. “We’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves,” the Magic Mike star said. “I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same.”