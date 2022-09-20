Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends

Christie Brinkley enjoyed the final days of summer in a low-cut blue one-piece swimsuit while on a boat with her friends.

September 20, 2022
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat.

Christie posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Beautiful days like this float my boat!anchors away‼️#sunday” For the fun outing, Christie rocked a blue ribbed swimsuit that had a low-cut square neckline with a tiny slit in the underwire in the center. On top of the bathing suit, she rocked a long-sleeve, sheer white and crochet maxi dress.

Christie’s cover-up was completely open in the front and fastened with one button in front. She topped her look off with a blue crossbody bag, blue and red striped espadrilles, and a large tan sun hat. Later on in the day, as it got chillier, she threw on an oversized Helly Hansen rain jacket with a Tower Hill Farms trucker hat.

Christie has been loving navy blue swimsuits lately and just recently she posted a slideshow of photos from her family vacation on Block Island when she looked gorgeous in a square-neck, navy blue one-piece underneath a button-down romper.

In the photos, she wore a loose, long-sleeve white button-down romper with an elastic band around her waist. The shorts of the romper were super short revealing her toned, tanned legs.

The romper was unbuttoned at the top revealing her spaghetti strap navy blue one-piece swimsuit and she accessorized her look with a blue crossbody bag and a pair of black square sunglasses.

