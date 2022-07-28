Christie Brinkley, 68, Poses In Sexy Plunging Swimsuit By The Pool For Photo Shoot

Christie Brinkley, 68, is still one of the most gorgeous supermodels in the business. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off her bikini body in THIS PHOTO from a shoot for Social Life magazine’s July 2022 cover story. Christie sat next to her pool and rocked a plunging purple swimsuit that showcased her incredible body.

The mother of Sailor Brinkley also wore a white cover up and a colorful head scarf for the photo shoot. Christie sported an emerald green necklace and let her gorgeous blonde hair down on one side to reach her chest. She had just a touch of makeup on, including light pink lipstick and dark eyeshadow.

Christie captioned her photo, “Ta Ta for now!” In the cover photo for the shoot, which Christie also documented on Instagram, the stunning model wore a black one-piece swimsuit and comfortably laid out on a chair poolside. She held an alcoholic beverage in her hand and smiled brightly at the camera.

In her interview with Social Life, Christie was asked about her love life and said she’d “never” download any dating apps. “My love life is that I love life,” said Christie, who has been married to four different men including musician Billy Joel and architect Peter Cook. “The love of my life is my life. I’m loving my life and if some other kind of love drifts in fine, and if not fine,” she added.

As for the relationship advice she gives her children, including daughter Alexa Ray Joel, Christie said, “I tell them you need laughter and trust. The type of trust you can only have with someone who is willing to go through the ups and downs with you. You gotta have love. Lots of love.”