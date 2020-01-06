Christie Brinkley, 65, Debuts Her Silver Hair Makeover: See Before & After Pics

Christie Brinkley ditched her blonde locks when she debuted new silver hair on Instagram on January 5 & her new look is gorgeous!

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Christie Brinkley, 65, looks like she hasn’t aged a day. The gorgeous model looked amazing when she took to Instagram on January 5, sharing sexy mirror selfies of her new silver hair while revealing her unbelievably toned abs in a bikini. She captioned the two photos of her hair makeover, “I was scheduled for color before I left NYC 3 weeks ago but decided I would go easy on my hair and just do it when I got home … as a result I have gone back to my roots …and boy was I was ever surprised to see my ‘nature’s highlights’ are more silver than gold! So what do you think? Embrace the silver? or go for the gold? I have to decide because Wednesday I’ll be on QVC.”

In the photo, Christie looked amazing wth her silver hair parted in the middle and slicked back into a low ponytail. She is pictured standing in her closet wearing a black bikini with a triangle floral top and high-waisted black bottoms, while a sheer white saron was tied around her waist. Christie’s hair is usually bright blonde, so we were totally surprised to see her hair makeover which is now a shiny silver, instead of gray, and it actually looks amazing on her.

Christie is just one of the many celebrities who have debuted hair makeovers recently. Olivia Culpo, 27, showed off a much longer, shoulder-length hairstyle on Instagram on Dec. 18, which was done by hairstylist, Priscilla Valles, using individual extensions while her hair was cut by Dominick Pucciarello. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, 22, revealed bright yellow hair on Jan. 3, when she rocked her neon hair straight and parted in the middle. Her hair was so long, it ended below her waist.

