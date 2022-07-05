Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, Stuns In Black One Piece Swimsuit For Hamptons Vacation

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted wearing a black one piece swimsuit! The actress, 57, caught some rays as she celebrated the 4th of July with her husband Matthew Broderick on Monday near their Hamptons area home. She pushed the spaghetti straps down on the $445 Malia Mills swimsuit to seemingly get an even tan as she sat on a beach towel overlooking the ocean in front of a white and black printed umbrella.

The Sex and the City icon also appeared to be makeup free as she kept her eyes hidden behind a pair of wire glasses, with her highlighted blonde hair in a casual bun. Matthew, who was in mid-conversation with his wife, was seated on a beach chair sporting the same print as the trendy umbrella. The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor rocked a bright red pair of swim trunks, along with a navy blue t-shirt and a beige fedora.

At one point, the actress appeared to unwind with a book in hand, enjoying her day at the beach as she laid down on her back.

Sarah has been an open book about embracing her age, especially when it comes to body positivity. “I don’t think about [aging]. I mean, that’s the God’s honest truth,” she said to InStyle magazine in an interview published on June 22. “I’m forced to think about it because of what I do for a living and because other people seem to want me to think about it or they’re thinking about my age,” she added.

In …And Just Like That, her character of Carrie struggled with getting older as she suffered an injury and later consulted a plastic surgeon about potential work. Ultimately, the fictional writer — based on Candace Bushnell — opted to pass.

“It doesn’t mean that I’m delusional or that I live in some false universe where I’m in amber and I’m not changing,” Sarah also said to the digital publication. “I’ve asked a huge amount of myself physically on camera and off camera on stage. I’ve run and jumped and worked my body for 40-some years. I’m feeling it,” she added.