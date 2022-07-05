Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, Stuns In Black One Piece Swimsuit For Hamptons Vacation

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted celebrating 4th of July with husband Matthew Broderick near their Hamptons estate.

By:
July 5, 2022 7:42PM EDT
View gallery
*EXCLUSIVE* Capri, ITALY - Actress Drew Barrymore dons a black swimsuit and cools off from the excessive heat by taking a swim out on her holidays in Capri. Pictured: Drew Barrymore BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Italy, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Taking in the blazing Italian heat on her luxurious yacht out in the Mediterranean, the German Model Heidi Klum oozed sex appeal, wearing her ever-so-skimpy purple bikini on her sun kissed Italian vacation. Heidi with husband, Tokio Hotel's guitarist Tom Kaulitz put on a truly sultry display, packing on the PDA together with a series of passionate kisses and a grab of her bottom by a rather sexually excitable Tom. As the sun beats down on the passionate couple, Heidi's son Henry was left a little embarrassed by the antics of Heidi and Tom during the rather heated PDA in front of him. Heidi's 17-year old daughter Leni was also on the trip as she soaked up the Italian sunshine with a drink in hand during the sun soaked family trip. Pictured: Heidi Klum BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Maciel-Ngre / BACKGRID

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted wearing a black one piece swimsuit! The actress, 57, caught some rays as she celebrated the 4th of July with her husband Matthew Broderick on Monday near their Hamptons area home. She pushed the spaghetti straps down on the $445 Malia Mills swimsuit to seemingly get an even tan as she sat on a beach towel overlooking the ocean in front of a white and black printed umbrella.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the 4th of July. (Maciel-Ngre / BACKGRID)

The Sex and the City icon also appeared to be makeup free as she kept her eyes hidden behind a pair of wire glasses, with her highlighted blonde hair in a casual bun. Matthew, who was in mid-conversation with his wife, was seated on a beach chair sporting the same print as the trendy umbrella. The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor rocked a bright red pair of swim trunks, along with a navy blue t-shirt and a beige fedora.

At one point, the actress appeared to unwind with a book in hand, enjoying her day at the beach as she laid down on her back.

Sarah has been an open book about embracing her age, especially when it comes to body positivity. “I don’t think about [aging]. I mean, that’s the God’s honest truth,” she said to InStyle magazine in an interview published on June 22. “I’m forced to think about it because of what I do for a living and because other people seem to want me to think about it or they’re thinking about my age,” she added.

In …And Just Like That, her character of Carrie struggled with getting older as she suffered an injury and later consulted a plastic surgeon about potential work. Ultimately, the fictional writer — based on Candace Bushnell — opted to pass.

“It doesn’t mean that I’m delusional or that I live in some false universe where I’m in amber and I’m not changing,” Sarah also said to the digital publication. “I’ve asked a huge amount of myself physically on camera and off camera on stage. I’ve run and jumped and worked my body for 40-some years. I’m feeling it,” she added.

More From Our Partners

ad