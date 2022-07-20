Christie Brinkley, 68, Rocks Swimsuits In New Photos As She Reveals Secret To Looking Youthful

Christie Brinkley, 68, looked stunning as she rocked a series of swimwear choices and revealed her secrets to continuing to look so young. Christy shared her thoughts on a subject in a new interview with Social Life magazine. You can see the gorgeous pics HERE. “Gratitude is what works for me, and I start every day by counting all the reasons I have to be grateful,” she told the magazine for their July issue.

Her gratitude list includes her amazing kids — Alexa Ray Joel, 36, whom she had with ex Billy Joel, as well as son Jack Paris, 27, whom she welcomed with Richard Taubman and lookalike daughter Sailor, 24, whose dad is Peter Cook. “By the end of the list how can I not be happy?” the Cover Girl said. “Counting my blessings is truly the secret to happiness and being full of energy and life!”

She did acknowledge that preaching gratitude in and of itself can become tiresome — but there’s a reasons for that, she said! “Sometimes sayings become cliché because they’re true,” she told the magazine. “When you have a layer of gratitude, it gives you perspective,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauty continued. “So a challenge that could seem monumental suddenly be- comes more of a road bump.”

Christie also said she is “proud” of her prosecco line Bellissima — she attributes low sugar intake as one of the reasons she continues to look so amazing. “I’m so proud of the wines,” she gushed in the interview. “The zero-sugar sparkling wine was a runaway hit and a personal favorite of mine. I love the idea that I can enjoy a glass of wine and stick to my healthy lifestyle. These wines are great for anyone who wants to reduce their sugar consumption and it’s especially beneficial to people on a keto diet.”

Better yet, the blonde bombshell claims they can be diabetes-friendly. “I’ve heard from many people with diabetes that their doctors have approved the zero-sugar wines and they are so happy they can enjoy a glass of wine again.”

As for her kids, she also revealed the advice she gives them on finding love. And it’s as sweet as it is profound. “I tell them you need laughter and trust,” she said. “The type of trust you can only have with someone who is willing to go through the ups and downs with you. And of course romance!”