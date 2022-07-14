Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor Rocks White String Bikini As She Celebrates 24th Birthday: Photo

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is turning 24 in style! Christie Brinkley’s daughter looked gorgeous in strapless white polka dot bikini as she soaked up the sun in Italy per photos she posted on Thursday, July 14 via Instagram. The model looked so much like her legendary mom, 68, as she flashed a near identical smile while posing on the beach on a blue pool chair. Her blonde hair was blown back perfectly by the wind, making for a perfect shot.

“Più pasta per favore!” she wrote, loosely translating to not interrupt her pasta eating. Plenty of delicious meals made it into her Instagram dump, including a lobster fettuccini with tomatoes and a fresh pesto cappelletti. Other snaps included the scenery, along with a stunning selfie of the blonde tanning alongside a friend in a pink bikini. Sailor and her gal pals also enjoyed a boat ride and some wine on the European adventure.

Plenty of Sailor’s followers showed love in the comments, including, of course, her mom! “BELLISSIMA‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️” Christie wrote, meaning “very beautiful” in English. Other fans wrote, “Beautiful my dear” and “What a dream.”

The freshly minted 24 year old (her birthday was on July 2) is specifically vacationing on the island of Ischia, which is a volcanic island in the Gulf of Naples. The island is known for its warm water thanks to the minerals in the sea, making for an ideal beach destination.

Beyond posts to her Instagram feed, Sailor has also documenting her European adventure via her stories — including lots more food! The Dancing With The Stars alum shouted out her pals Sophia and Stephanie for continuing to celebrate her birthday “2 weeks later” as the group noshed on a cake topped with fresh strawberries.

On July 2, proud mom Christie also shared a sweet tribute for her daughter. “Yesterdays Happy Birthday Celebration @sailorbrinkleycook …I admire you for so many reasons my sweet Shugs but you truly are a rare soul in todays world who says what you feel and feels deeply what you say,” the model penned. “You are a strong and independent explorer of the heart and soul and a student of life, health, wellness, compassion and beautiful desire to give back in a big way! I’m excited to see what you do as you navigate this year ahead! Sail on Sailor! May the wind be at your back! I love you! Mom,” she signed off.