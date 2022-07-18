Christie Brinkley, 68, Rocks Navy Swimsuit Under White Cover-Up In New Vacation Pics

Christie Brinkley always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her new Instagram post. The 68-year-old posted a slideshow of photos from her family vacation on Block Island and she looked gorgeous in a square-neck, navy blue one-piece swimsuit underneath a button-down romper.

Christie posted the photos with the caption, “3 Chips off the Old Block Island! #blockheads #blockisland #ri #dayoff #boating Anchors Away‼️” In the photos, she wore a loose, long-sleeve white button-down romper with an elastic band around her waist. The shorts of the romper were super short revealing her toned, tanned legs.

The romper was unbuttoned at the top revealing her spaghetti strap navy blue one-piece swimsuit. She accessorized her look with a blue crossbody bag and a pair of black square sunglasses.

View Related Gallery Stars Over 40 In Bikinis: Photos Of Jennifer Lopez & More Singer Jennifer Lopez hits the pool with her entourage at their hotel in Miami, Florida on August 30, 2012. Lopez enjoyed tanning and relaxing on the lounge chairs while her son Max, daughter Emme and her boyfriend Casper Smart took a dip and played in the pool. Pictured: JENNIFER LOPEZ,CASPER SMART,JENNIFER LOPEZ CASPER SMART Ref: SPL428259 300812 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights *EXCLUSIVE* Capri, ITALY - The American Actress Eva Longoria shows off her sexy little figure in a white bikini out in the Italian sunshine on her family holiday in Capri. Eva set the temperatures soaring even further as the 47-year-old had a little fun in the sun as she took a dip in the blue sea with her husband Jose Antonio Baston. Pictured: Eva Longoria BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In other photos, Christie went for a boat ride when she wore a white sweatshirt with the hood up and at one point she wore a bikini from a marina on Block Island.

Christie has been rocking a slew of stunning looks lately and just today she posted an Instagram story wearing a sleeveless, plunging V-neck, light pink workout top with a pair of high-waisted, bright pink leggings. She covered her arms with a tiny, pale pink cropped cardigan.

Meanwhile, just the other day Christie posted a video of herself wearing a red and white checkered blouse with buttons down the front and an off-the-shoulder neckline that led into poofy short sleeves. Another recent look from her was a white one-piece swimsuit that she wore on a boat.

The one-piece featured a low-cut neckline and spaghetti straps and she accessorized it with an oversized tan, straw beach hat.