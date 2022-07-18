Christie Brinkley, 68, Rocks Navy Swimsuit Under White Cover-Up In New Vacation Pics

Christie Brinkley looked fabulous when she rocked a navy blue one-piece swimsuit underneath a white cover-up while on vacation.

July 18, 2022 3:50PM EDT
Image Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Christie Brinkley always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her new Instagram post. The 68-year-old posted a slideshow of photos from her family vacation on Block Island and she looked gorgeous in a square-neck, navy blue one-piece swimsuit underneath a button-down romper.

Christie posted the photos with the caption, “3 Chips off the Old Block Island! #blockheads #blockisland #ri #dayoff #boating Anchors Away‼️” In the photos, she wore a loose, long-sleeve white button-down romper with an elastic band around her waist. The shorts of the romper were super short revealing her toned, tanned legs.

The romper was unbuttoned at the top revealing her spaghetti strap navy blue one-piece swimsuit. She accessorized her look with a blue crossbody bag and a pair of black square sunglasses.

In other photos, Christie went for a boat ride when she wore a white sweatshirt with the hood up and at one point she wore a bikini from a marina on Block Island.

Christie has been rocking a slew of stunning looks lately and just today she posted an Instagram story wearing a sleeveless, plunging V-neck, light pink workout top with a pair of high-waisted, bright pink leggings. She covered her arms with a tiny, pale pink cropped cardigan.

Meanwhile, just the other day Christie posted a video of herself wearing a red and white checkered blouse with buttons down the front and an off-the-shoulder neckline that led into poofy short sleeves. Another recent look from her was a white one-piece swimsuit that she wore on a boat.

The one-piece featured a low-cut neckline and spaghetti straps and she accessorized it with an oversized tan, straw beach hat.

