Christie Brinkley, 68, Stuns In Sky Blue Bikini While Posing On A Cabana: Photos

Christie Brinkley is flaunting what she’s got! The 68-year-old supermodel posed in a bright blue bikini while lying on a driftwood-covered cabana in Turks and Caicos on June 14. Christie, who has covered Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit edition multiple times, shared two photos of herself in the vivid bikini, with the second snapshot showing her right arm joyfully in the air as she leaned on her left.

While there was no wine in sight, the fun photos served as an advertisement for Christie’s organic wine brand called Bellissima. “I’m still working on my Driftwood Cabana and my bikini body… so If Im going to have a cocktail it’s def going to be my #zerosugar #zerocarb @bellissimaprosecco ‼️” she enthusiastically stated in her caption. “Tune in tomorrow Wednesday the 15th June I’ll be on @qvc with my bambinis which are our portable size 375ml bottles — approx 2 1/2 to 3 glasses — perfect for throwing in the cooler and for Summer entertaining!”

Christie arrived in Turks and Caicos on June 8 with her lookalike daughter, Sailor Brinley Cook, 23. They celebrated their beach getaway with a selfie shared on Christie’s page. “Couple travel weary but happy Pirates in the Caribbeans!” Christie wrote. Christie and Sailor, who has followed her mother’s modeling footsteps, flew to Turks and Caicos for a wedding for a close family friend named Willow. Christie documented the wedding festivities via selfies with the bride-to-be and her proud father. She also shared a video of the kick-off to the wedding weekend, which featured impressive pyrotechnics.

Christie has certainly had plenty of down time to have some fun in the sun, as on June 12, she posted a snapshot of herself lounging on a boat surrounded by picturesque aqua blue waters. She smiled wide as she laid back in a magenta one-piece, a white and magenta cover-up, and a straw hat. The model posed at the popular Three Marys Cays, which consist of small limestone rock formations. She shared three images of herself and jokingly captioned the post, “Three Marys 3 Christies.” She also said it was her favorite spot in the Turks and Caicos islands.

Sailor, who has posed nude for Sports Illustrated, also shared some snapshots of her Caribbean vacation, although her photos were much more planned and posed than her mother’s. The same day her mother shared her stunning blue bikini shot, Sailor posted a beautiful photo of herself playing in the sand. She donned a colorful skirt and crop-top set and put two small braids in the front section of her hair. “Smiled at life and it smiled back,” she captioned the picture.