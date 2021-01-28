Christie Brinkley’s Sexiest Swimsuit Pics Ever: See The Blonde Bombshell In Hot Two-Pieces & More

Former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Christie Brinkley has been rocking gorgeous bikinis and two-pieces for decades! Here are some of her best photos.

Name a more iconic duo than Christie Brinkley and a bikini. At 66 years old, the blonde beauty has proved that she’s completely ageless, rocking swimsuits while at the beach with her family, and looking just as great as she did 40 years ago. As a former Sports Illustrated covergirl for the outlet’s famed swimsuit edition, it’s no wonder that everyone’s favorite “Uptown Girl” loves to don a strappy two-piece, or a gorgeous one-piece. Here are some of her best looks.

Christie Rocks A Black Bikini Top

Christie certainly loves the Caribbean, and the gorgeous blonde spent the month of January at her home in Turks and Caicos. She shared yet another stunning beach pic of herself, in which she rocked a Fendi logo bikini top and black bike shorts. Christie posed by the sea, and threw her arm in the air and she held onto her wide-brim straw hat.

Christie Dances By The Ocean

Christie Brinkley celebrated the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris by dancing on the beach at sunset! The former model took to Instagram on January 19 to share pics of herself skipping along the beach in a strapless swimsuit as she celebrated democracy. While the photos of Christie were a lot of fun, the caption of her post was very thoughtful. “I’ve been counting the days till the sun would set on the failed [Donald Trump] debacle,” she began. “America’s disgraced number one worst President of all time, leaves behind a wake of unprecedented Covid deaths… 403,000 souls, and hospitals full of suffocating illness, and a failed insurgency of misled, misguided people he exploited to cover up the fact that he lost the election. “80 million Americans came out to vote for [President Joe Biden] making trump the LOSER.”

Christie Rings In 2021

Christie kicked off 2021 in a tropical location, and shared a gorgeous snap of herself posing beside some crystal blue water. “Cliffhanger,” she captioned the January 9 pic. She rocked an aqua blue bikini top, which she paired with black, high-waisted bike shorts. Christie also stayed protected in a wide-brim straw hat, as she accessorized with a silver watch and a gold ring.

Gardening At The Beach

Christie proved she looks a lot more chic than the rest of us do while gardening. The former model posted a series of pics of herself on Instagram on January 11, which showed her watering some plants along the entrance to a seemingly private beach. She rocked a strapless red swimsuit, along with a floral wrap skirt as a cover up, and a wide-brimmed straw hat for sun protection. She used the snap as an opportunity to discuss the state of America amid the Capitol riots on January 6. “It hurts my heart so much to hear all the terrible news,” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “We need to cultivate peace, calm and understanding. We need to grow love and mutual respect.”

Christie Rocks A Black Swimsuit

Even when she keeps it classic in a strapless, black one piece, the blonde beauty looks totally stunning! Christie took to Instagram on August 9, 2020, to share a pic of herself posing beside a four wheel drive, before heading into the ocean for a dip. “Sunday Sunset Swim,” she captioned the carousel post, in which she rocked a long, white button-down and slicked her blonde tresses back into a bun.

Christie Celebrates Christmas On The Beach

Back in 2019, Christie rang in the holiday season somewhere tropical! She took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to share a pic of herself in a blue bikini, while covering up her mid section with a large floppy hat. “I’m gonna need a bigger hat,” she joked in the caption. The former model raised one foot up to her knee and threw her head back, looking so relaxed as her hair blew in the wind!