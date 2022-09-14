Christie Brinkley & Lookalike Daughter Sailor, 24, Hold Hands Outside Michael Kors Show

Sailor Brinkley Cook is twinning with her stunning mama again! The daughter of former swimsuit supermodel Christie Brinkley, 68, was seen holding hands with her mom at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 14, and both were just glowing in pink! More importantly, they looked exactly like each other. While Christie opted for a light pink midi column dress in lace with a matching jacket over the top and nude pumps, Sailor went full Bariecore in a hot pink midi dress and white pumps. Both wore the soft, blonde waves that Christie has made simply famous!

In one pic, the lookalike mother-daughter duo snuggled up cheek to cheek as they sat along the runway and smiled for photogs. In several others, Christie went solo while posing and flashing her famous smile. And in a third, they held hands as they stood shoulder to shoulder.

This isn’t the first time Sailor’s remarkable resemblance to her mom has been put on display. Back in August, the younger model took to Instagram to show off new bangs that also brought out the twin factor. “Sometimes you just gotta bang,” she cheekily captioned the post, along with four photos of her new look.

Sailor, whose dad is Christie’s ex Peter Cook, seems to have had no problem stepping into her mother’s shoes as a model. Though she regularly shows off in tiny bikinis, it turns out she wasn’t all that confident when starting out.

“I grew up looking at these photos of my mom, never thinking that I would ever be able to do that,” she told PEOPLE magazine back in September 2017. “To be compared to my mother who has this extremely successful career under her belt when I’m just getting started? And to have people say I’m never going to have what she has or be what she is. I’m not trying to be her. But I’m fine. I don’t get hurt by this stuff,” she continued. “It was just such a surreal moment for me because I’ve looked up to all the SI models and my mom — they’ve always been my inspirations.”