Christie Brinkley’s Son Jack, 27, Snuggles Up To Bikini-Clad Genie Bouchard, 28, At Beach

Jack Brinkely-Cook, 27, looked as happy as could be during his latest outing with Genie Bouchard. The son of Christie Brinkley, 68, visited a beach in Miami, FL with the 28-year-old tennis player and snuggled and frolicked by the water. He was shirtless and wore only white shorts and a white and blue baseball cap during the fun, while she wore a blue and white checkered bikini and had her long blonde hair down.

The gorgeous duo enjoyed laughs and drinks as they sat back on lounge chairs in the sunny location. They appeared to be near a group of other people and at one point, they took a stroll on the sand, looking more in love than ever. They also had a conversation while taking in the nice weather.

Jack and Genie’s latest outing comes after he broke up with his girlfriend of over four years, Nina Agdal, last year. The model stepped into the spotlight when she dated Leonardo DiCaprio before Jack up until 2017. Genie, on the other hand, used to date NFL player Mason Rudolph for around two years before they broke up this past May.

View Related Gallery Christie Brinkley: See The Model's Sexiest Photos Of All Time Christie Brinkley 35th Annual FN Achievement Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 30 Nov 2021

When Jack’s not making headlines for beach outings with Genie, he’s doing so for hangouts with his famous mom. Last year, the supermodel took to Instagram to share cute photos of her and Jack happily posing for photos at a beach. They both looked great in their outfits, which included a black strapless one-piece swimsuit for Christie, and gray shorts for Jack, as they held hands and smiled by the water.

In addition to Jack, whom Christie shares with ex Richard Taubman, she is also the mother of daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 36, whom she shares with Billy Joel, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 24, whom she shares with Peter Cook. She is often seen on casual outings as well as at professional events with them and their loving bonds always shine through.