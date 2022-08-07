Christie Brinkley’s Son Jack, 27, Snuggles Up To Bikini-Clad Genie Bouchard, 28, At Beach

Jack Brinkley-Cook was spotted frolicking and sharing a laugh with Genie Bouchard during a fun-loving summer outing at a beach in Miami, FL on Saturday.

By:
August 7, 2022 2:41PM EDT
View gallery
Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook 32nd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, New York, USA - 04 Dec 2018
Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook HBO MAX 'And Just Like That' World Premiere, New York, USA - 08 Dec 2021
Alexa Ray Joel is pictured at Smile Train's 20th Anniversary Gala, in New York. Smile Train empowers local medical professionals to provide cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally Smile Train's 20th Anniversary Gala, New York, USA - 02 May 2019
Image Credit: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Jack Brinkely-Cook, 27, looked as happy as could be during his latest outing with Genie Bouchard. The son of Christie Brinkley, 68, visited a beach in Miami, FL with the 28-year-old tennis player and snuggled and frolicked by the water. He was shirtless and wore only white shorts and a white and blue baseball cap during the fun, while she wore a blue and white checkered bikini and had her long blonde hair down.

Jack Brinkley, Genie Bouchard
Jack and Genie on the beach. (Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com)

The gorgeous duo enjoyed laughs and drinks as they sat back on lounge chairs in the sunny location. They appeared to be near a group of other people and at one point, they took a stroll on the sand, looking more in love than ever. They also had a conversation while taking in the nice weather.

Jack Brinkley, Genie Bouchard
Jack and Genie sharing a laugh. (Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com)

Jack and Genie’s latest outing comes after he broke up with his girlfriend of over four years, Nina Agdal, last year. The model stepped into the spotlight when she dated Leonardo DiCaprio before Jack up until 2017. Genie, on the other hand, used to date NFL player Mason Rudolph for around two years before they broke up this past May.

When Jack’s not making headlines for beach outings with Genie, he’s doing so for hangouts with his famous mom. Last year, the supermodel took to Instagram to share cute photos of her and Jack happily posing for photos at a beach. They both looked great in their outfits, which included a black strapless one-piece swimsuit for Christie, and gray shorts for Jack, as they held hands and smiled by the water.

In addition to Jack, whom Christie shares with ex Richard Taubman, she is also the mother of daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 36, whom she shares with Billy Joel, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 24, whom she shares with Peter Cook. She is often seen on casual outings as well as at professional events with them and their loving bonds always shine through.

More From Our Partners

ad