Christie Brinkley, 67, Rocks A Strapless Black Swimsuit On The Beach With Son Jack, 25 — Pics

Hot mom alert! Christie Brinkley looked incredible while wearing a one-piece swimsuit for a photo shoot on the beach with her son, Jack Brinkley-Cook.

Christie Brinkley, 67, spent some quality time with her middle child, Jack Brinkley-Cook, at the beach on April 11. The model took to Instagram to share some sweet shots of her bonding time with the 25-year-old. In the pics, she’s wearing a strapless, one-piece swimsuit, along with a skirt around her waist as a cover-up. Jack is shirtless in his swimsuit, and the two are posing by the water with big smiles.

“I’ve got SONSHINE on a cloudy day,” Christie captioned the pic. “I love you @jackbrinkleycook.” Christie and Jack struck various poses in the photos, with the 67-year-old wearing a floppy hat on her head, as well. Jack is Christie’s son from her third marriage to Richard Taubman. She also shares a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with second husband Billy Joel, and daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, with her third husband, Peter Cook, who she divorced in 2008.

Christie has been spending quite a bit of time at the beach recently, and loves sharing photos from her travels on social media. At the end of 2020, Christie had hip replacement surgery to alleviate pain that that stemmed from a helicopter crash she was in in 1994. After the procedure, she revealed that she had taken up swimming as her primary source of exercise to increase her mobility — so the beach has been the perfect place for her recovery! Of course, it doesn’t hurt that it’s the perfect place to soak up the sun and relax, too.

It appears that Sailor is also with Christie and Jack on this latest getaway, as she’s been sharing beach photos on her own Instagram page recently, too. On April 10, she posted a picture of herself lounging in the sand while wearing a bikini — and she looked just like her mom’s mini-me. Like Christie, Sailor has taken up modeling, and she’s definitely following in her legendary mother’s footsteps.