Armie Hammer Is Almost Unrecognizable With Short Buzz Cut Hair Makeover: Photos

Now that Armie Hammer, 36, is officially divorced he opted to shave off his hair one month after finalizing the end of his marriage to Elizabeth Chambers, 40. While the Call Me by Your Name star was out running errands in Los Angeles on Jul. 27, he sported a new buzz cut hairstyle. During his outing, Armie rocked a black hooded sweatshirt with sleeves rolled up, grey shorts, and open-toe sandals.

The father-of-two stopped inside a local grocery store and picked up a cold beverage. He was not pictured shopping alongside anyone. The outing notably comes one month after Armie and his ex, Elizabeth, finalized their divorce after a three-year battle. At the time, Page Six reported that the 36-year-old had submitted his “final declaration of disclosure,” on Jun. 14. The latest step in their split comes three years after the brunette beauty filed to end their marriage in Jul. 2020.

View Related Gallery Armie Hammer: Photos Of The Actor Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Armie Hammer shows off his new buzz-cut hairstyle while picking up an energy drink at the store in Los Angeles. Pictured: Armie Hammer BACKGRID USA 27 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Despite the tabloid’s claims, PEOPLE reported that same day that, Armie and the 40-year-old had reached a “settlement,” that will “soon” be approved by the courts. The Declaration of Default obtained by the mag read that: “the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court.” It also revealed that the exes are asking that “the court [to] approve the agreement.”

Armie and Elizabeth were married from 2010 until she filed to end their marriage in 2020. During their relationship, the A-listers welcomed two kids: Harper, 8, and Ford Douglas Amand, 6. Most recently, on Jul. 6, a report by The Blast claimed that the former love birds reached a custody agreement for their two kiddos. Armie and his ex will share “joint legal custody” of Harper and Ford. The outlet also claimed to have obtained documents that revealed that the disgraced actor will “retain all royalties and residuals” earned during the marriage.

The next day, on Jul. 6, Page Six revealed that he is set to pay Elizabeth $1,500/month in child support. In the docs obtained by the outlet, it claimed that Armie “does not have the income” to pay his former spouse more for child support. The paperwork also alleged that the sum was a “compromise” that Elizabeth and her ex settled on. In addition, the two parties will reportedly have to submit financial statements bi-annually so that “either party” can reassess the child support agreement.

Their divorce drama came to a close just one week prior to Armie being spotted out packing on the PDA with his ex, Lisa Perejma, in Italy on Jun. 27. During their trip to Italy, Lisa and her date were spotted engaging in various make out sessions while they dined out at a local restaurant (see photos here). They were also pictured holding hands as they walked around the city together.