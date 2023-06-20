Armie Hammer & Ex Elizabeth Chambers Settle Divorce Nearly 3 Years After Split

It’s officially over for Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers. The former couple settled their divorce three years after Elizabeth, 40, filed to dissolve their marriage on July 10, 2020, per Page Six. However, the exact date of their divorce finalization is not known as of this writing. The outlet reported on Tuesday, June 20 that the Death on the Nile star, 36, submitted his final divorce declaration on June 14, which means the official closing date is coming soon. “Sources,” though, told the outlet that the marriage was already terminated.

Meanwhile, a report from PEOPLE claimed the agreement was reached on June 20, but the official divorce is still pending. A Declaration of Default PEOPLE claimed they obtained on Tuesday reads that “the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court”. Now, they are waiting on “the court [to] approve the agreement.”

The pair announced their divorce by sharing identical captions alongside a throwback Instagram picture, as seen below. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the statement read. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.” They cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

Less than a year after their divorce announcement, Armie was subject to some serious allegations of rape and even cannabilism. “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles,” a woman named Effie, who claimed she and Armie saw each other off and on for four years, claimed during a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, which was obtained by HollywoodLife. “During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.” In Sept. 2022, a three-part docuseries called House of Hammer premiered on Discovery+ and included accounts from different women who accused him of sexual abuse.

As for the claims of cannibalism, Courtney Vucekovich, who said she saw Armie after his separation from Elizabeth, said she thought Armie may actually want to kill and consume her. In the doc, she claimed he described himself as “100% a cannibal” and once told her that he wanted to “bite the f***” out of her.

Elizabeth has previously stated that she stands in solidarity with the Call Me by Your Name star’s accusers, and that as a feminist, she felt it was important for her to watch the documentary, which she described as “heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful.”

In February, Elizabeth revealed that she left Armie after he decided to help a friend restore a motel outside of California’s Joshua Tree National Park rather than stay at home with their family during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. “He was the worst,” she bluntly told Elle. “The dissolution of my family was literally my biggest fear of my whole life.” The former couple shares two kids: Harper, 8, and Ford Douglas Amand, 6. They tied the knot in 2010.