Elizabeth Chambers Reveals Why She Finally Left Armie Hammer During Pandemic

Elizabeth Chambers admitted that the difficult points during her marriage with Armie Hammer reached a breaking point during the COVID-19 pandemic in a new interview with Elle, published on Wednesday, February 8. The BIRD Bakery founder, 40, revealed that the two had struggled during their relationship as they balanced both their marriage and careers, especially as Armie, 36, rose to fame, but the decision to end their relationship came in 2020.

Elizabeth told the outlet that the moment that she knew the marriage was ending came when COVID cases were rising, and rather than stay with his family, Armie went to help a friend restore a motel outside of Joshua Tree National Park in California, rather than stay with his family in the Cayman Islands. “He was the worst,” she told Elle. “The dissolution of my family was literally my biggest fear of my whole life.”

Before the Call Me By Your Name actor opted to leave home, Elizabeth revealed that they had started seeing a relationship specialist, which came after it was revealed that Armie was having an affair. She said that she felt like his decision was heartbreaking, but still drove him to the airport. “You can give, you can love, you can be there for someone, but you also need to hold people accountable for their actions,” she said. “You’re building something, right? You’re weaving a beautiful tapestry, and the last thing you want is for a knife to come and rip the tapestry in half.”

Since Elizabeth and Armie split, multiple people have come forward with allegations against him, including rape and having cannibalistic fetishes. The actor spoke out about the allegations for the first time in an interview with Air Mail published on February 4. He denied criminal wrongdoing but said he wanted to “take accountability” for his actions. “I’m here to own my mistakes,” he said. “I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on.”

After the allegations came out against her ex-husband, Elizabeth did show solidarity with the alleged victims in an interview with E! News in September 2022. “I consider myself a feminist and at the end of the day, I also stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope that they find that healing as well,” she said at the time.

Despite the split, Elizabeth and Armie have maintained a relationship for the sake of their children, and Elizabeth did say that she wanted him to be there for their kids in the Elle interview. “I support Armie through his journey and I always will,” she said. “All I’ve ever wanted is for him to be sober, healthy, and happy. And he is that. He’s really present when he’s with the kids, and that’s all I can hope for.”